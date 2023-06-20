Injured Hiker Rescued on Mt. Monadnock

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton

603-271-3361

June 20, 2023

Jaffrey, NH – On June 19, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by New Hampshire State Police Dispatch of an injured hiker on the White Cross Trail at Monadnock State Park. The victim, Jennifer Gritter, 44, of Newton, MA, was hiking with friends and family when she suffered an injury from a fall.

Monadnock Park Staff and Conservation Officers responded to the White Cross Trail just below the White Cross Trail and Smith Connecting Trail Junction. After receiving medical attention, Gritter was placed in a litter and was carried down to the trailhead at Monadnock State Park Headquarters. Several Good Samaritans assisted with the carryout. Arriving at the trailhead at approximately 5:20 p.m., rescuers were met by an awaiting Jaffrey/Rindge Memorial Ambulance. Gritter ultimately refused ambulance transportation and was transported from the park in a personal vehicle. Conservation Officers were assisted by Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Mountain Patrol Rangers and personnel from the Jaffrey/Rindge Memorial Ambulance Service.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.