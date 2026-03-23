One Injured Hiker on Mount Monadnock

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Alex Marcoux

603-352-9669

March 23, 2026

Jaffery, NH – On March 22, 2026, shortly after 4:15 p.m., Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were notified of an injured hiker on the Dublin Trail on Mount Monadnock in Jaffery, New Hampshire. The hiker, identified as Trevor Powell, 26, of Brighton, Massachusetts, had been hiking with his friend when he slipped and fell on the icy rocks, sustaining a head and shoulder injury. The friend immediately placed a phone call for help.

After receiving information from New Hampshire State Police dispatch, Conservation Officers, Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Park Staff, and volunteers from the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team began a response up the trail with equipment and personnel. After reaching Powell, rescuers assisted him down 2 miles of steep, icy, rocky, and rough terrain back to the trailhead. All members of the rescue party exited the trail by 8:10 p.m. From there, Powell opted to forgo an ambulance and chose to seek medical attention on his own. The pair were experienced and planned to do a 1-day hiking trip to the summit.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers that even though the weather is warming up, icy and winter like conditions can still exist on the summits of New Hampshire’s mountains. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.hikeSafe.com. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.