Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,961 in the last 365 days.

2025 Trophy Fish Program Winners Announced

CONTACT:
John Viar: 603-744-5470
March 23, 2026

New Hampton, NH – The 2025 New Hampshire Trophy Fish Program winners were recently announced by John Viar, New Hampshire Fish and Game Region 2 Fisheries Biologist and Trophy Fish Program Coordinator. Award certificates, suitable for framing and signed by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Executive Director and the Fish and Game Commission Chair, will be distributed to each category winner.

“The Trophy Fish Program allows for formal recognition of successful anglers, preserves noteworthy catches, officially documents state records, and even provides winners with a few bragging rights,” said Viar. “Meanwhile, fisheries biologists receive valuable data about different species and water bodies statewide.”

One new state record was set in 2025. John Argue of Barrington, NH, posted a new tautog spearfishing state record with a 25.25-inch, 10-lb, 6.08-oz specimen taken from the Atlantic Ocean in Rye.

A total of 53 successful entries were submitted in 2025, with 42 and 11 submissions into the released and kept categories, respectively. Largemouth bass (14), smallmouth bass (9), black crappie (6) and rainbow trout (6) accounted for the highest number of entries per species. A broad range of anglers from ages 5–80 was represented, with 9 successful anglers 12 years old or younger.

A listing of all winning entries, application forms, rules, and state records can be found by visiting www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/trophy-and-record-fish-program.

Your experience matters. Please take the Inland Fisheries Division’s angler survey to help inform the management priorities and improved recreational opportunities in the Granite State.

WSFR Logo

Like this:

Like Loading...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2025 Trophy Fish Program Winners Announced

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.