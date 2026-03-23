2025 Trophy Fish Program Winners Announced

CONTACT:

John Viar: 603-744-5470

March 23, 2026

New Hampton, NH – The 2025 New Hampshire Trophy Fish Program winners were recently announced by John Viar, New Hampshire Fish and Game Region 2 Fisheries Biologist and Trophy Fish Program Coordinator. Award certificates, suitable for framing and signed by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Executive Director and the Fish and Game Commission Chair, will be distributed to each category winner.

“The Trophy Fish Program allows for formal recognition of successful anglers, preserves noteworthy catches, officially documents state records, and even provides winners with a few bragging rights,” said Viar. “Meanwhile, fisheries biologists receive valuable data about different species and water bodies statewide.”

One new state record was set in 2025. John Argue of Barrington, NH, posted a new tautog spearfishing state record with a 25.25-inch, 10-lb, 6.08-oz specimen taken from the Atlantic Ocean in Rye.

A total of 53 successful entries were submitted in 2025, with 42 and 11 submissions into the released and kept categories, respectively. Largemouth bass (14), smallmouth bass (9), black crappie (6) and rainbow trout (6) accounted for the highest number of entries per species. A broad range of anglers from ages 5–80 was represented, with 9 successful anglers 12 years old or younger.

A listing of all winning entries, application forms, rules, and state records can be found by visiting www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/trophy-and-record-fish-program.

Your experience matters. Please take the Inland Fisheries Division’s angler survey to help inform the management priorities and improved recreational opportunities in the Granite State.