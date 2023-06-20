MDC will close shotgun range at Platte Falls Conservation Area on July 1

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) on July 1 will permanently close the shotgun-only target range at the Platte Falls Conservation Area east of Platte City in Platte County. Environmental concerns are prompting closure of the range.

MDC will explore other opportunities for a shotgun range in the Kansas City area. Meanwhile, MDC’s Lake City Shooting Range near Blue Springs is staffed and offers trap, skeet, and five-stand shotgun ranges along with pistol and rifle ranges. Lake City also has a range for patterning shotguns at still targets.

MDC provides a public shotgun range at the Pigeon Hill Conservation Area south of St. Joseph in Buchanan County, which is just north of Platte County.

Statewide, MDC provides both staffed and unstaffed ranges for recreational target shooting. To find a range near you, visit https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/find/places/mdc-ranges.