Learn about trees unique to the Missouri Bootheel at several free MDC events this April

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Spring is a time of renewal – to smell blooming flowers, breathe fresh air, listen to birdsong, and watch the landscape leaf out. In the Missouri Bootheel, that seasonal change reveals a collection of unique and uncommon tree species, some tracing back to the region’s historic bottomland forests and swamps. Found nowhere else in the state, these trees take center stage as the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to explore and learn about them through a series of free events across the Bootheel.

“Trees play an integral role in the environment, offering a variety of benefits both to people and wildlife,” says MDC Community Forester Jennifer Behnken. “Trees give us an avenue to connect with nature while making us happier and healthier.”

Each event will involve learning about trees during a casual stroll around local parks. The dates and locations of the events are as follows. Registration is not required:

April 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Jones Memorial Park: Jones Memorial Park is located at 920 Kennett Street. in Kennett. Learn more at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5w.

Jones Memorial Park is located at 920 Kennett Street. in Kennett. Learn more at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5w. April 11 from 1-3 p.m. at Jones Memorial Park: Jones Memorial Park is located at 920 Kennett Street in Kennett. Learn more at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o55.

Jones Memorial Park is located at 920 Kennett Street in Kennett. Learn more at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o55. April 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at England City Park: England City Park is located on Park Lane in Caruthersville. Learn more at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5T.

England City Park is located on Park Lane in Caruthersville. Learn more at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5T. April 18 from 1-3 p.m. at England City Park: England City Park is located on Park Lane in Caruthersville. Learn more at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5G.

England City Park is located on Park Lane in Caruthersville. Learn more at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5G. April 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hayti City Park: Hayti City Park is located on 3rd Street in Hayti. Learn more at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5c.

Questions about these events can be sent to MDC Community Forester Jennifer Behnken at jennifer.behnken@mdc.mo.gov.