New Climavision radar watching over Louisiana coast

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A radar coverage gap impacting multiple communities in south Louisiana is now filled thanks to a new radar installation by Climavision, a climate-tech data pioneer. The new radar in Franklin, 50 miles southwest of Baton Rouge, fills a critical low-level radar data void in and around the Atchafalaya Basin, and adds to the company's advanced supplemental radar network across the Gulf of Mexico and the United States.

Since the 1990s, the National Weather Service has monitored severe weather over Louisiana using NEXRAD S-band radars. However, gaps can exist between these systems as the radar beam moves higher in the atmosphere the further it gets from the radar location. This leaves some areas - including Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Lafayette - exposed to weather phenomena that often happens in the lower atmosphere such as flash flooding, sleet, ice, and tornadoes.

That’s why Louisville-based Climavision has installed a new radar in Franklin. Climavision’s dual polarization, X-Band weather radar is designed specifically to fill these gaps to provide the highest resolution view of what’s happening nearest to the ground.

In addition to the lifesaving implications for those living in southern Louisiana, Climavision’s solution will provide critical data to offshore operators to anticipate severe weather conditions that may pose risks to personnel and equipment.

While all warnings and notices will continue to come through official National Weather Service channels, the system will provide critical visibility enabling commercial forecasters and emergency officials to better plan, prepare, and respond to volatile weather situations.

“Our installation in Franklin will no doubt provide lifesaving information for tens of thousands of people in St. Mary Parish,” said Climavision CEO Chris Goode. “Our data will not only protect the lives and property of those on land, but also the hundreds of men and women working on offshore rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.”

Climavision finished installing the St. Mary Parish radar last week and will start delivering data by late July. The company is already at work addressing other low-level gaps around the country, planning to have 30 radars operational by the end of the year and eventually scaling the network to more than 200 radar systems.

Members of the media can download a map showing the coverage areas of the LA radars, as well as photos and video of the Franklin radar, here: LA-15 Media Kit. Attribute all assets to Climavision.

About Climavision

Climavision brings together the power of a proprietary, high resolution weather radar and satellite network, combined with advanced weather prediction modelling and decades of industry expertise, to close significant weather observation gaps and drastically improve forecast speed and accuracy. Climavision’s revolutionary new approach to climate technology is poised to help reduce the economic risks of volatile weather on companies, governments, and communities alike. Climavision is backed by The Rise Fund, the world’s largest global impact platform committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns. The company is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with research and development operations in Raleigh, NC. To learn more, visit www.Climavision.com.

