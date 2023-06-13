Time running out to register for Kentucky Bourbon Raffle
Raffle of rare bourbons, including a private barrel grand prize will fund effort for educational equity
The bourbon industry is known for its generosity, and we are eager to be part of supporting Educational Justice as it strives to end educational inequity.”LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentucky's bourbon industry has created huge new economic possibilities for the people of the Commonwealth, and now it’s helping create educational opportunities as well.
— Walter Zausch, Whiskey Thief CEO
The Kentucky Bourbon Raffle, launched earlier this month, gives bourbon lovers the chance to win rare and unique bottles, including an entire barrel of bourbon from Frankfort distiller Whiskey Thief. The money raised will support Educational Justice, a nonprofit which has worked for nearly a decade to end educational inequity by offering one-on-one tutoring and mentorship to students in fifth through eighth grade.
According to Educational Justice Executive Director Bryan Andres Azucena Warren, bourbon is the perfect way to bring people together in support of a worthy cause.
"For Kentuckians, bourbon embodies our culture of generosity, care for others, gracious hospitality, and focus on Kentucky’s people and natural resources that we share with others around the world,” he said. “As a Kentucky organization that embraces these values, it is only natural to employ our native spirit’s popularity to raise support for our educational mission.”
The raffle will run until June 23, with just 2,000 tickets available at $100 each. In addition to a full barrel of bourbon, there are 22 lots of rare, unique, and important bourbons up for grabs. These include Old Forester Birthday Bourbon, Metallica Blackened Batch 82 signed by all members of the band, and Michter’s Cask Strength Bourbon and Rye.
The Kentucky Bourbon Raffle team has partnered with Whiskey Thief Distilling Company, a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Experiences, for the top prize. The winner of the raffle will select their own barrel of bourbon from the distillery, enjoying a private selection experience with Whiskey Thief’s distilling team, including Kelley Tennille, winner of the Discovery Channel show Moonshiner’s: Master Distiller edition. A barrel of Bourbon generally yields 200 to 225 bottles of Bourbon at 750 ML each and has a retail value of between $8,000 and $15,000.
"The bourbon industry is known for its generosity, and we are eager to be part of supporting Educational Justice as it strives to end educational inequity," said Whiskey Thief CEO Walter Zausch. “At Whiskey Thief our goal is to blend our passion for Kentucky Bourbon with innovative technology and a great customer experience. We are excited to welcome the winner of the Kentucky Bourbon Raffle to Whiskey Thief to hand select their very own barrel of Bourbon.”
Anyone over 21 can buy tickets online. Winners must pick up their items in person. The prize drawing will take place at Whiskey Thief Distilling Company on June 23 at 8 p.m. and will be open to the public. Food trucks and live music will add to the festive atmosphere.
Educational Justice’s Charitable Gaming License Number is ORG0002805, and the temporary special Kentucky Liquor License is 037-TA-195393. Visit www.kentuckybourbonraffle.org for more information.
