Delegations from three countries visit Thailand as part of the ILO’s capacity and knowledge-building support for social security institutions
Social protection
A learning visit to Thailand comprising delegations from Nepal, India, and Sri Lanka took place between 30 May and 2 June 2023. The delegation exchanged knowledge, shared challenges, and interacted with officials from the Social Security Office and ILO experts in Bangkok to gain lessons and strategies for creating comprehensive social security systems that extend to all.