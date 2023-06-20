Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,943 in the last 365 days.

Delegations from three countries visit Thailand as part of the ILO’s capacity and knowledge-building support for social security institutions

Social protection

A learning visit to Thailand comprising delegations from Nepal, India, and Sri Lanka took place between 30 May and 2 June 2023. The delegation exchanged knowledge, shared challenges, and interacted with officials from the Social Security Office and ILO experts in Bangkok to gain lessons and strategies for creating comprehensive social security systems that extend to all.

You just read:

Delegations from three countries visit Thailand as part of the ILO’s capacity and knowledge-building support for social security institutions

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more