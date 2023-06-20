Join Leading Experts at the 3rd Annual MarketsandMarkets Minimally Invasive Surgery Conference in London
The event will have the participation of some top experts in the medical field presenting a few case studies which will be for your help.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets is delighted to announce an exclusive Early Bird Discount of 20% for the upcoming 3rd Annual Minimally Invasive Surgery Conference, scheduled to take place on 21st - 22nd March 2024 in London. To avail of the offer, use coupon code: MIS20. This limited-time offer provides an exceptional opportunity for participants to secure their spot at the conference while enjoying significant savings on registration fees.
This premier event aims to bring together renowned experts, key opinion leaders, industry professionals, and stakeholders from around the world to discuss the latest advancements and emerging trends in the field of minimally invasive surgery.
This annuals conference will be focused on three streams:
1. Urology
2. Gynaecology
3. Orthopedics
The 3rd Annual MarketsandMarkets Minimally Invasive Surgery Conference will serve as a global platform for participants to exchange knowledge, insights, and experiences, facilitating valuable networking opportunities. The conference will feature a diverse range of sessions, including keynote presentations, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and case studies, providing attendees with an in-depth understanding of the latest innovations, technological breakthroughs, and best practices in the field.
Mark your calendars now for the 3rd Annual MarketsandMarkets Minimally Invasive Surgery Conference on 21st - 22nd March 2024 in London.
By taking advantage of this discount, attendees can gain access to a comprehensive program featuring keynote speeches, one on one meetings, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and poster presentations, showcasing the latest advancements and trends in minimally invasive surgery.
This year's conference will focus on various key areas of minimally invasive surgery, including robotic-assisted surgery, removal of the prostate, kidney or bladder for cancer and other cutting-edge techniques. Renowned experts and thought leaders will share their expertise and research findings through informative presentations, highlighting the impact of minimally invasive procedures on patient outcomes, cost-effectiveness, and healthcare delivery.
In addition to the educational and networking opportunities, the conference will also feature an exhibition area where leading companies and organizations will showcase their latest products, services, and innovations in the field of minimally invasive surgery.
Professionals from the medical device industry, healthcare providers, researchers, academicians, and other stakeholders are encouraged to participate in the 3rd Annual MarketsandMarkets Minimally Invasive Surgery Conference to stay updated with the latest developments and contribute to the growth of this dynamic field.
