OSN and Amlogic Partner to Launch the World’s First Hybrid Set-top Box with the OSNtv Box
EINPresswire.com/ -- OSN, the Middle East’s leading TV entertainment company for premium, must-see content, in collaboration with California-based Amlogic have launched the industry’s first-of-its-kind Synamedia protected hybrid set-top box for OSNtv.
The OSNtv Box powered by Android TV version R and integrated with Google Common Broadcast Stack (CBS) is the first product to be deployed with the combination of ATV, CBS, Synamedia, and Dolby Vision, resulting in a world-first technology combination and a revolutionary industry milestone for Amlogic and OSN.
Melvin Saldanha, Director of Technology at OSN, said, “When working with advanced solutions, the commitment and transparency of your partners is paramount, and we are extremely proud of our successful collaboration. With Amlogic we have managed to deliver this project in record time, bringing an optimized look and feel to the platform with an enhanced UX/UI to encourage discoverability that enables an unparalleled premium and exclusive entertainment experience to our subscribers.”
James Xie, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Strategy, Amlogic commented, “This product clearly demonstrates once again Amlogic’s abilities to provide leading CAS solutions to the Hybrid Operator world. Our undisputable world-leading experience in the Android TV space, and continuing investment in future ATV generations and products such as CBS, make Amlogic the clear choice for future operator projects worldwide. I would like to extend my gratitude to OSN for the opportunity to deliver this groundbreaking project together.”
The state-of-the-art Set-Top Box solution utilizes a high-performance Amlogic system-on-a-chip (SoC), the S905C2, providing significant 24000 DMIPS processing power, with low power consumption due to its advanced 12nm silicon technology. Additionally, the solution supports the latest video protection and encryption solution from Synamedia for the Satellite S2 reception, and Widevine + PlayReady DRM’s on the IPTV / OTT aspect of the hybrid product. This includes advanced security measures such as side-channel attack (SCA), hardened security enclave, and protection against clock, voltage, and laser attacks.
About OSN
OSN is the leading service for premium entertainment servicing the MENA region in 22 countries featuring exclusive and in-demand premium global and local hit tv series and films. OSN delivers content across multiple divisions: OSN+, OSNtv, and b2b offerings in every market. Home to the most compelling content from around the world, OSN spearheads premium content including Western, Arabic, Turkish and more across divisions, distinctively known for broadcasting the latest content on
the same day as the US, including popular series, blockbuster movies, and the best in kids and lifestyle programming.
OSN’s ambition is to deliver entertainment everywhere for everyone, which is informed by the company’s three key pillars: A customer-first approach, unrivaled exclusive content, and unbeatable value. By seamlessly bringing together Global Network Partnerships, Studios, and Originals, along with reimagined Linear channels, OSN provides an ecosystem of entertainment.
About Amlogic
Amlogic is a world leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the
design, development and application of high-performance, multimedia system-on-chip (SoC). As a result of our cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, we have actively expanded into new areas including smart vision, wireless connectivity and automotive electronics, ushering in a new era of smart life. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, including UHD multimedia processing, content security protection, CPU and GPU with advanced process nodes, customers are able to rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with state-of-the-art performance and power consumption. Founded in Silicon Valley, with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide including Santa Clara, Indianapolis, London, Munich, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Seoul, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. Visit Amlogic online at: https://www.amlogic.com
For further information, please contact:
Rayna Green
Impact Porter Novelli
+971 52 946 7615
rayna.green@ipn.ae