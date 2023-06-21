Outset Global Welcomes More Senior Traders
Outset Global continues to see demand for it's independent offering as it adds to it's US team.
Their extensive buy-side expertise and track records in trading will be invaluable as we continue to see clients veer towards the independent Outsourced Trading model.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Outset Global, a leading financial services firm specializing in independent Outsourced Trading , is pleased to announce the appointment of two more highly experienced senior traders to its team as it reinforces Outset as a premier player in the Outsourced Trading space.
Mr. Abe Chappell joins as a Senior Trader/Managing Director with an impressive track record of over 20 years of buy-side and outsourced trading experience. He joined Outset in May 2023 from Jefferies where he helped to drive the growth of their outsourced trading franchise. Historically, Mr. Chappell has specialized in equities and derivatives trading. With his strategic insights and keen market analysis, Mr. Chappell will play a pivotal role in expanding Outset's trading capabilities and driving superior results for our clients.
Mr. Paul Reiss , also joins as a Senior Trader/Managing Director. He brings with him nearly 25 years of buyside experience in trading global equities. Mr. Reiss’s comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and risk management will contribute significantly to Outset’s buyside trading service. His proven ability to navigate complex financial landscapes will enhance the firm's ability to trade for the ever-increasing range of asset managers looking to outsource their trading.
"We are delighted to welcome to our team," said Raymond McCabe, CEO of Outset Global. "Their extensive buy-side expertise and exceptional track records in trading will be invaluable as we continue to provide our clients with the highest level of service and market-leading trading solutions."
The recruitment of both seasoned professionals aligns with Outset Global's commitment to attract the most experienced talent and to maintain its position as a leading provider of independent Outsourced Trading. Outset remains committed to providing its clients with innovative solutions, tailored strategies, and unmatched customer service. With the addition of Mr. Chappell and Mr. Reiss to its team of experienced traders, the firm is well-positioned to continue delivering exceptional results and exceeding client expectations.
About Outset Global:
Outset Global is one of the world’s leading outsourced trading solutions firms. We provide bespoke trading services to hedge funds, asset managers, and family offices, equipping them with a cost-effective solution for their trading needs. With offices in New York, Hong Kong and London, we offer a true global 24/5 buy-side trading experience for clients. Outset creates an efficient, accretive model that can simplify and streamline trading operations while at the same time increase market reach. Importantly, we are independent and broker-neutral, providing for the client "best execution" and meeting their needs without compromise. The result for our clients is a quality service married with cost efficiencies, one that reaches our network of 300+ global brokers and offers true flexibility in execution and commission management in the ever-changing trading industry landscape.
