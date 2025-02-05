Outset Global continues to grow trading team with new additions in New York and Hong Kong

Outset Global strengthens trading capabilities in New York and Hong Kong.

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outset Global, a leading provider of outsourced buy-side trading solutions, today announced the addition of three seasoned traders to its global team, reinforcing its commitment to delivering top-tier execution services across equity markets worldwide. The new hires—based in Hong Kong, and New York—underscore Outset’s strategic growth as demand for conflict-free, buy side trading model continues to rise.Seamus O' Neill Joins as Managing Director, New YorkSeamus brings nearly 30 years of experience in equity sales and trading, most recently serving as a sales trader at Brean Murray and later B Riley Securities. Seamus brings extensive sell side knowledge which is beneficial to developing relationships on behalf of asset managers.Stanley Wong Appointed as Managing Director , Hong KongStanley Wong joins Outset’s Hong Kong office with 14 years of buy side experience in APAC equity execution at T Rowe Price. His expertise significantly enhances execution quality and liquidity sourcing across Asian markets. Stanley previously held roles at Macquarie Securities (HK) where he specialized in convertible bond salesGreg Toal Joins as Managing Director , New YorkGreg Toal rounds out the team in New York, bringing nearly two decades of experience in buy side trading. Greg's expertise in the REIT sector and his experience with startups makes him an invaluable asset to newly launched hedge funds.Leadership CommentaryRaymond McCabe, CEO of Outset Global, stated: “We’re thrilled to welcome professionals of this caliber as we scale our global footprint. Their combined expertise in navigating complex markets aligns perfectly with our mission to provide clients with unbiased, high-touch execution services.”About Outset GlobalOutset Global operates as a buyside trading solution , executing for investment managers worldwide. With offices in London, Hong Kong, and New York, the firm partners with asset managers providing an unconflicted buyside trading solution.Media Contact:info@outsetglobal.com

