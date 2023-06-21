Jobma Recognized as a Leader in Video Interviewing Category by G2
Jobma has been recognized as a Leader in the video interviewing category by G2, a trusted business software review aggregator.
We’re really proud of this one. We remain focused on implementing ethical AI tech in our solutions and helping organizations stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving industry.”MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobma, a premier video interviewing platform, announced today that it has been recognized as Summer 2023 Leader and Momentum Leader in the video interviewing category by G2, certifying Jobma as a top-tier product in its category. G2 is a trusted business software review aggregator with 80 million yearly users.
Jobma has also been named High Performer in the Enterprise software category and G2 users’ favorite tool of choice for video interviews evidenced by the additional Users Love Us award. These awards are reflective of Jobma’s substantial satisfaction and market presence scores. Jobma’s recognition as a leader and customer appreciation is a testament to the company’s dedication to providing a premier video interviewing solution with integrated AI features.
In their reviews, users, in particular, have written about the reliability and ease of use of the Jobma platform, and its privacy and security features. Others have praised the short turnaround time for issue resolution, and timely updates, including their recent AI feature drop.
“We’re really proud of this one,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma. “Jobma has set the standard for innovation and customer experience in the hiring industry. We remain focused on implementing ethical AI tech in our solutions and helping organizations stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving industry.”
Remote one-way video interview solutions have evolved as an essential tool in the HR industry globally. Jobma is continuously allocating resources to the development and implementation of AI-driven functionalities that empower recruiters and hiring managers to make well-informed decisions.
Jobma’s video interviewing software helps organizations improve the quality of hires, reduce time-to-hire, increase efficiency, and ultimately drive growth. The product’s recognition as High Performer in the Enterprise software category by G2 makes it an even more valuable and trusted tool for enterprises.
About Jobma
Jobma is a video interviewing platform trusted by companies of all sizes across the globe for their end-to-end hiring needs. With Jobma, organizations are able to screen candidates using video and audio interviews, share assessments, and collaborate with their teams all in one place. Jobma is loved by its customers for its user-friendly interface and robust integration support.
About G2
G2 is a trusted business software review aggregator with more than 80 million users annually. G2 lets businesses make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews and is used by employees at Fortune 500 companies and leading tech companies.
For more information about Jobma’s video interviewing platform, visit www.jobma.com or contact sales@jobma.com
