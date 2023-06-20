Flyby Leverages TIER Battery Know-How To Sustainably Power Smart Delivery Boxes

Representatives from Flyby and TIER Mobility at Flyby's recent Demo Day held in Dubai

“By utilizing TIER's battery technology and charging infrastructure, we ensure operational efficiency... ...putting more Flyby boxes on the road and enhancing delivery safety.” — Saher Khattab, Head of Marketing and Business Development, Flyby

DUBAI, UAE, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flyby, a last-mile delivery technology company, announces a partnership with TIER Mobility to sustainably power the next generation of its Smart Delivery Boxes with TIER Mobility’s swappable battery technology.

Both companies base their technology centres in Germany, where Flyby’s R&D team has been adapting its latest generation of Smart Delivery Boxes to be powered by TIER’s swappable battery network. The battery allows Flyby’s telemetric sensors and digital displays to be powered independently of the delivery bike they are mounted on.

As petrol-based delivery bikes account for over 400% more hydrocarbons per km than cars, the UAE is embarking on a transition from petrol to electric quick-commerce delivery vehicles. TIER Mobility and Flyby are in a strong position to capitalize on the UAE’s sustainable mobility revolution.

For TIER Mobility, the world's leading micro-mobility operator with the UAE’s largest fleet of e-scooters and e-bikes, the team has pioneered swappable battery technology in the GCC. The partnership is an opportunity to explore the application of TIER's battery network in quick commerce and delivery outside of its core model of sustainable transportation.

Amir Melad, Managing Director of TIER Mobility Middle East, notes: “The partnership with Flyby serves to strengthen our charging network. As Flyby’s network grows, guaranteeing the capacity of our system, we will be able to make larger investments in our energy infrastructure, expanding our sustainable mobility footprint across the region.”

For Flyby, with three pillars of monitoring rider behaviour, improving road safety and adding value in the last-mile delivery ecosystem, the partnership with TIER adds a fourth pillar; sustainable efficiency.

Saher Khattab, Head of Marketing and Business Development at Flyby, notes:

“By utilizing TIER's battery technology and charging infrastructure, we ensure operational efficiency. This enables our team to concentrate on technology development, dedicating our efforts to deploying more Flyby boxes on the road and enhancing delivery safety.”

With transportation responsible for 24% of direct carbon dioxide emissions, sustainable mobility is set to become a defining topic at COP 28, to be held later this year in Dubai. The partnership between TIER and Flyby demonstrates unprecedented economies of scale for battery technology, offering a glimpse into the electric ecosystems that will define the future of sustainable mobility.

---About TIER Mobility

TIER Mobility is the world's leading shared micro-mobility provider, with a mission to Change Mobility for Good. By providing people with its e-scooter, e-bike and pedal bike services, the company enables cities to create more sustainable environments and move towards a zero-emission future. Following the recent acquisitions of nextbike and Spin, TIER is now present in 560+ cities and communities in 31 countries with a fleet of more than 350,000 vehicles. This makes TIER the largest multimodal micro-mobility operator globally. With a focus on providing the safest, most equitable and most sustainable mobility solution, TIER has been climate neutral since 2020. TIER’s investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Mubadala Capital, Northzone, Goodwater Capital and White Star Capital.

www.tier.app

---About Flyby

Flyby is a Dubai-based pioneer in bringing safety to the streets. A smart delivery box with advanced rider telematics and insights, coupled with a cloud-based telemetry solution, Flyby provides fleet providers with real-time data and visibility of riders in the city. Flyby’s digital displays can broadcast real-time road safety alerts, with the possibility of turning every delivery bike into a smart cloud-enabled mobile digital OOH billboard.

www.flyby.global

