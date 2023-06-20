Improve Gaming Performance by pairing INNOCN 44 Inch Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor 44C1G with the Xbox Series S
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has emerged as a prominent leader in advancing technology over the past decade. INNOCN’s luxury brand monitors have garnered recognition as some of the best in the market, revolutionizing the gaming experience for enthusiasts worldwide.
Among their exceptional lineup of monitors, the INNOCN 44 Inch Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor 44C1G stands out as a top choice for game enthusiasts. This monitor is the perfect companion for the Xbox Series S, an incredible gaming console that delivers outstanding performance and supports up to 1440p resolution on any monitor.
Complementing the Xbox Series S's frame rate of 120 fps, the 44C1G Gaming Monitor offers efficient gameplay with vibrant and crystal-clear graphics, thanks to its WFHD 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. For efficient play on the 44C1G monitor, the Xbox Series S not only delivers faster loading times and a quick resume feature but also empowers gamers to create their own personal digital libraries of games, saves, and backups in the cloud.
The INNOCN 44C1G monitor is now available at discounted prices. Amazon customers in the USA can purchase it for only $549.99, while customers in the EU can enjoy a final price of €539, which includes a discount and a €120 Amazon coupon.
The versatile 44C1G monitor also excels in PC gaming, work tasks, music score reading, and video editing. With its 32:9 ultra-wide presentation, AMD FreeSync Premium, HDR 400 peak brightness, and TUV Authentication, it delivers a remarkable visual experience. Its 44-inch size, color calibration (96% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1000:1 high contrast), VESA compatibility, and multiple connectivity options (USB-C, DP, and HDMI) allows integration with various devices.
Customers have been highly recommending the INNOCN 44C1G monitor due to its exceptional quality, positive reviews, and excellent value for the money.
Product links:
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09WR3SKR4
DE:https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09W5N5MQS
FR: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09W5N5MQS
IT: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B09W5N5MQS
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B09W5N5MQS
NL: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B09W5N5MQS
PL: https://www.amazon.pl/dp/B09W5N5MQS
SE: https://www.amazon.se/dp/B09W5N5MQS
Pearl Li
Among their exceptional lineup of monitors, the INNOCN 44 Inch Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor 44C1G stands out as a top choice for game enthusiasts. This monitor is the perfect companion for the Xbox Series S, an incredible gaming console that delivers outstanding performance and supports up to 1440p resolution on any monitor.
Complementing the Xbox Series S's frame rate of 120 fps, the 44C1G Gaming Monitor offers efficient gameplay with vibrant and crystal-clear graphics, thanks to its WFHD 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. For efficient play on the 44C1G monitor, the Xbox Series S not only delivers faster loading times and a quick resume feature but also empowers gamers to create their own personal digital libraries of games, saves, and backups in the cloud.
The INNOCN 44C1G monitor is now available at discounted prices. Amazon customers in the USA can purchase it for only $549.99, while customers in the EU can enjoy a final price of €539, which includes a discount and a €120 Amazon coupon.
The versatile 44C1G monitor also excels in PC gaming, work tasks, music score reading, and video editing. With its 32:9 ultra-wide presentation, AMD FreeSync Premium, HDR 400 peak brightness, and TUV Authentication, it delivers a remarkable visual experience. Its 44-inch size, color calibration (96% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1000:1 high contrast), VESA compatibility, and multiple connectivity options (USB-C, DP, and HDMI) allows integration with various devices.
Customers have been highly recommending the INNOCN 44C1G monitor due to its exceptional quality, positive reviews, and excellent value for the money.
Product links:
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09WR3SKR4
DE:https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09W5N5MQS
FR: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09W5N5MQS
IT: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B09W5N5MQS
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B09W5N5MQS
NL: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B09W5N5MQS
PL: https://www.amazon.pl/dp/B09W5N5MQS
SE: https://www.amazon.se/dp/B09W5N5MQS
Pearl Li
INNOCN
marketing@innocn.com