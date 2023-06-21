Houston Area Podcasters Join Forces on Fourth of July to Raise Money for Wounded Veterans

Cruz through HTX and Charlie Mike: The Podcast join forces on Independence Day. Helping a Hero is committed to building homes for one-hundred wounded veterans across America.

Twelve-hour livestream set for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will attempt to set and break records

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston area media personality Freddy Cruz announces his newest podcast Cruz through HTX.

On July 4th, 2023, Cruz will join forces with Raul Moreno and William Garay from Charlie Mike: The Podcast for a twelve hour livestream on YouTube.

“It’s an honor to work alongside Raul and William for this livestream. The lineup is stellar and we’re going to have a blast for a great cause. The team and I are excited to show the podcast universe what’s possible,” said Cruz.

Cruz, Moreno, and Garay will attempt to set and break as many 4th of July-themed world records as possible, all in an effort to raise awareness and funds for Helping a Hero, a nonprofit dedicated to building homes for America’s wounded veterans.

“When Freddy presented the idea, I was excited to be a part of history, and what better day than on July 4th. As veterans we are excited to celebrate this day this way and with our city. We love this town and their support, and we are looking forward to a great turnout,” said Garay.

The livestream event will feature appearances from veteran and motivational speaker Frank Fields, local leaders like Pearland mayor Kevin Cole, bestselling author Anna J. Walner, and a host of World War II and Vietnam War veterans. It will take place at Pearland Podcast Studio.

The Cruz through HTX five-episode debut will feature celebrity chef Waseem Hilal from Chuckwagon BBQ, General Doug Owens, CEO of the Lone Star Flight Museum, author Tonya Duncan Ellis, former Food Network baker and founder of GUD Sugar Jennifer Harding Hill, and Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious.

Listeners can tune in to Cruz Through HTX on all major podcast platforms. For more information about the show, please contact freddy@cruzthroughhtx.com.

About Cruz through HTX:

The Greater Houston area has heard Freddy for more than twenty-one years. From live radio and community affairs shows to podcasts and TV appearances, his footprint spans the entire world. And now, Freddy's using his interview skills to share the stories that make the Greater Houston area GREAT.

About Charlie Mike: The Podcast:

Veterans helping veterans, talking about things happening in the veteran community, sharing experiences like addictions, PTSD, depression, legal trouble, ‘Veterans Court.'

About the Pearland Podcast Studio:

Located in Pearland, Texas, Pearland Podcast Studio offers a comfortable and professional environment for podcast recording and production. Learn more at PearlandPodcastStudio.com.

About Helping a Hero:

Helping a Hero is a 501(c)(3) non profit, non-partisan organization, founded in 2006, that provides support for military personnel severely injured in the Global war on terror. Our principal activity is to provide specially adapted homes for qualifying service members through partnerships made with the builders, developers, communities, and the veteran. Helping a Hero strives to engage the community in providing services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families. Additionally, Helping a Hero provides support programs including marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, family get togethers, and financial support for emergency needs.