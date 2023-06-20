New Learning Suite For Ethan Putterman’s Foghorn Tutors
Undergraduates will have their own Learning Suite including career counseling, resume help, ACT & SAT Prep and more: CEO, Ethan Putterman”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming August, Foghorn Tutors is launching a new FT Learning Suite available to undergraduates in Fall 2023. After almost a year of serving high school students and undergraduates with one-to-one, online tutoring and homework help services, Foghorn Tutors is expanding its raft of programs to help undergraduates who find themselves searching for jobs and writing resumes during this difficult economic time.
— Ethan Andrew Putterman
The FT Learning Suite will include one-to-one tutoring designed for undergraduates in need of career counseling and job search, as well as writing a resume or polishing a cover letter. According to CEO, Ethan Putterman, students' work will be reviewed in real-time so there is no need to wait a day or longer for a marked copy of any submission to be returned via email. Students will be able to find vetted resources that provide resume guidelines, job search guidance and networking tips including how to use online resources and social media.
Beyond job and career help, the FT Learning Suite will continue to offer one-to-one assistance in math, science, social studies and English as a part of the regular SAT and ACT prep courses.
“Foghorn Tutors is truly a lifeline to undergraduates that are seeking to improve their grades or searching for career counselling in these difficult times,” said Ethan Andrew Putterman, founder and CEO of Foghorn Tutors. “Foghorn Tutors is pleased to introduce our new suite to help students achieve their academic and career aspirations.”
Foghorn Tutors will also launch a newly designed Student Learning Quad and College Quad which features expanded one-to-one, online and on-demand tutoring help. Available 24/7 and searchable by keyword or subject, the resources are for students who may choose to work independently and includes step-by-step tutorials, practice exams, study tips, among other offerings.
Powering this suite is exciting new technologies delivered interactively using Microsoft’s ChatGPT and Google’s BARD during English, math and science sessions. Students will possess the ability to share documents and browse web resources in real-time with a tutor.
About Ethan Andrew Putterman
Ethan Andrew Putterman is a technological consultant and educator based in Miami-Dade County, Florida. An expert on the relationship between innovation and university success, he is the CEO of two of the leading tutoring agencies in the South. With thirty years of experience working in education, Putterman possesses a core knowledge of the secondary admissions process at multiple levels. The author of a well-reviewed book, he is expanding his entrepreneurial practice to San Francisco in 2023.
