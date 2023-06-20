Energy America to Start Mass Production of Topcon Modules with Power Output up to 770W
Energy America TOPCon modules are the best in class and have a power output of up to 770W, and a cell conversion efficiency of around 24.0%, which is 1.5% higher than the average cell efficiency of the mainstream products in the market. Energy America TOPCon modules will increase energy yield of PV systems and deliver one of the most competitive BOS (balance of system) cost savings and LCOEs (levelized cost of electricity) for solar power plants, compared to PERC modules.
Energy America will provide a diversified portfolio of the TOPCon products to meet the needs of utility-scale, commercial and residential markets. The TOPCon portfolio includes the 182mm cell based bifacial (555W-570W) and monofacial (420W-575W) modules, and the 210mm cell based bifacial (615W-770W) modules. Energy America will deliver the 182mm cell based TOPCon modules in the first quarter of 2023 and will start mass production of the 210mm cell based TOPCon modules in the second quarter of 2023. TOPCon module shipments are expected to account for around 30% of the Company's 2023 total module shipments.
The TOPCon modules will solidify Energy America product and technology leadership, while further increasing customers' return on investment:
• Temperature coefficient of Energy America TOPCon modules is as low as -0.30%/℃, and therefore, the TOPCon modules will have better performance under hot environments compared to the mainstream products in the market.
• No Boron-oxygen related LID (Light Induced Degradation), and therefore, the TOPCon modules will have less power degradation.
• The power degradation of the TOPCon modules was only 1.0% after 2,000 hours of damp and heat (DH2000) test, compared to 1.9% degradation of PERC modules under similar test.
• The bifaciality of TOPCon bifacial modules can reach up to 85%, with a significant power gain of around 2% compared to PERC bifacial modules under similar field conditions.
• 30-year limited performance warranty for monofacial TOPCon modules compared to 30-year for mainstream monofacial products in the market.
