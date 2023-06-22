VIPC Regional Innovation Fund Grant Awarded to Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF)

Funding will further SCCF’s work to advance entrepreneurship in the Shenandoah Valley region’s technology sector

With this backing, we anticipate serving at least 15 entrepreneurs through our Startup Shenandoah Valley program this year to help show that you can be a successful startup in the Valley.” — Debbie Irwin, SCCF’s Executive Director

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF) announced that it has received a $150,000 grant from the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation’s (VIPC) Regional Innovation Fund (RIF), an administered state-funded program that provides competitive grants to leading Virginia-based organizations that support entrepreneurship. SCCF is a 501c3 nonprofit entrepreneurial support organization serving the Shenandoah Valley.

“We are pleased to provide this support to SCCF through the Regional Innovation Fund to support its work building the Shenandoah Valley’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Conaway Haskins, Vice President for Entrepreneurial Ecosystems at the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation. “The organization has a 15-year track record of growing early-stage companies, and we look forward to being part of their future success in increasing the number of scalable startups in the region.”

The RIF grant will help to sustain and launch:

● The Startup Shenandoah Valley (S2V) program, a virtual acceleration and incubation program that targets entrepreneurs with scalable business ideas,

● The Shenandoah Valley Entrepreneurship Summit, an annual event that brings together entrepreneurial support organizations (ESOs) and entrepreneurs in the Valley, and

● Tech entrepreneur meetups and workshops.

“Support from VIPC and this type of funding is catalytic to the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Shenandoah Valley. We can’t do this work without the generous support of our partners and amazing funders,” said Debbie Irwin, SCCF’s Executive Director. “With this backing, we anticipate serving at least 15 entrepreneurs through our Startup Shenandoah Valley program this year to help show that you can be a successful startup in the Valley.”

Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) is a state-funded program administered by the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation that provides competitive grants to leading Virginia-based entrepreneurial support organizations (ESOs). RIF grants provide operational and program funding for successful ESOs and ecosystem building initiatives. It is managed by VIPC’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystems Division.

Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF)

The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF), formerly known as the Staunton Creative Community Fund, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit entrepreneurial support organization serving the entire Shenandoah Valley. Over the past 15 years the organization has expanded and innovated alongside the region’s entrepreneurs to become one of the lead conveners in the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. SCCF’s ability to nimbly move throughout the region gives the organization a unique advantage in serving entrepreneurs and connecting resource providers. To learn more, visit https://www.sccfva.org

Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

Connecting innovators with opportunities, the VIPC is the commercialization and seed-stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, economic developers, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Smart Communities | Unmanned Systems | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | Virginia Accelerator Network | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.