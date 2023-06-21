VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in The Endowment Project to Build Strong Alumni Networks

Raised funds will enable US public schools to begin to close the gap between public and private education

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Venture Partners, the equity investment program of Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced an investment in The Endowment Project. Richmond, Va.-based Endowment Project is building a platform to enable public high schools and nonprofits that support them to create strong and loyal alumni communities. As a service provider to the many education foundations that support these schools, The Endowment Project will fundraise on their behalf to build sustainable endowments from these alumni networks. The Endowment Project will use this investment to launch a ten-school pilot, building a database of alumni, a portal to support the fundraising efforts, and a team of development professionals to serve these schools and non-profits.

Public and Private colleges, universities, and private high schools have dedicated alumni development organizations that nurture strong community and allegiance and then harvest donations from these communities that further the school's mission. Public high schools, however, do not have this. Why is that? Public high schools severely lack the support and resources to develop a strong alumni program and community to help raise funds and contribute to current students’ experiences. The Endowment Project is helping public high schools build communities utilizing a proprietary database, fundraising platform, and fundraising professions through which money is raised, managed, and deployed to enhance the educational experience for millions of students, faculty, and staff at public high schools.

“Many schools benefit from having a strong, unified alumni group, as alumni communities donate up to billions of dollars a year to enhance the educational experience,” says Michael Bor, Co-Founder of The Endowment Project. “We are passionate about providing public school alums with the chance to give back to their alma mater and help maximize their impact on the public education experience for students, faculty, and administration. It is our goal to serve 1,000 schools by 2026, as these funds will enable US public schools to begin to bridge the gap that exists between public and private education. We are incredibly thankful for VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners' investment to help continue our growth to make this happen.”

The Endowment Project uses proprietary technology combined with best-in-class alumni development strategies to build a database of loyal alumni to support the philanthropic efforts of school-supporting non-profits and to raise capital for those communities. Through the same platform, the assets will be managed and deployed to the public high school to benefit the students, teachers and administrators. The database and portal will enable alumni, parents, corporations, philanthropists, and foundations to support public schools similarly to how they support other educational institutions.

“The Endowment Project team is dedicated to finding the solution to provide public high schools with the same alumni development efforts that private high schools and colleges have, allowing these schools to raise billions of dollars for its current students,” says Tom Weithman, VIPC Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of Virginia Venture Partners. “We are excited to contribute to the success of these growing alumni networks the Endowment Project is helping to create.”

VIPC’s investment in The Endowment Project draws upon funds made available through the U.S. Treasury Department State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Program.

