The Nashville Community Gospel Choir Wins 'How Sweet The Sound' Competition & Secures $10,000 Prize

Nashville Community Gospel Choir 'How Sweet the Sound' Competition, Atlanta, GA

The Nashville Community Gospel Choir wins first place for 'Large Choir' category in How Sweet The Sound competition in Atlanta, GA on June 3, 2023.

The goal of our choir," Milbourn says, "is to be an outreach where many people from many backgrounds and churches bring their gifts of singing together and be the light of Christ everywhere we go.” — Rod Milbourn, Choir Director

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Nashville Community Gospel Choir won first place for 'Large Choir' category in How Sweet The Sound competition. The live event took place June 3, 2023, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA. Led by veteran choir director Rod Milbourn, the Nashville Community Gospel Choir is comprised of over 40 members from the Middle Tennessee area and has been together for the past two years. "The goal of our choir," Milbourn says, "is to be an outreach to the Nashville community and surrounding areas where people from many backgrounds and churches can bring their gifts of singing together and be the light of Christ everywhere we go."The choir was chosen in January 2023 from their video submission as a 'Top 3' choir in their category to travel to the finals held in Atlanta, GA. The Nashville Community Gospel Choir began rehearsing what would be their competition song, " Nobody Like Jesus ,' ultimately leading to the first place prize in the 'Large Choir' category and winning the $10,000 prize. They performed to a sold-out crowd before Gospel Artist judges, J.J. Hairston, Tamala Mann, Hezekiah Walker, Ricky Dillard, & Jekalyn Carr. The event was hosted by renowned Gospel Artist Donald Lawrence. After hearing the Nashville Gospel Community Choir on stage, J.J. Hairston said, "That wasn't a performance, that was a praise!" Hezekiah Walker encouraged the choir "Keep doing what you're doing!"Originally established in 2007, How Sweet The Sound is a national gospel music competition tour which celebrates the history and sound of gospel music and dance throughout the communities of America. During its initial six-year run, the competition awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to promising artists, making it a critical destination and a springboard for successful careers. Now under the new ownership of Gentle Giant Music Ministries, How Sweet The Sound continues to welcome a diverse array of up-and-coming gospel performers competing for cash prizes and recognition.Nashville Community Gospel Choir was founded in 2021 with the vision of Music Minister Rod Milbourn to bring together worshippers, musicians, and singers from all backgrounds, ethnicities, and all walks of life for those looking for a way to use their God-given gifts and have a passion to sing, worship, and minister in music with excellence, ultimately giving God all the glory!Director Rod Milbourn comes from a gospel music background of directing, singing, playing, performing, and teaching. Rod has served on church music staffs in Indiana, Georgia, Tennessee, and Colorado. He was also the founder of West Tennessee Mass Choir which recorded, traveled in ministry, and sang at some of Gospel's most recognized venues as The Bobby Jones Gospel Show, The Holy Convocation Musical (Church of God In Christ) Memphis, TN, and The Olanda Draper Music Conference, just to name a few. He is currently on the music team at The Pavilion Church, pastored by Bart & Sonja Williams in Madison, TN.NCGC is available for concerts, community music events, and musicals.

How Sweet The Sound 2023 Large Choir Winner: “Nashville Community Gospel Choir” - From Tennessee