Wilson Brothers Band Wins Country Group of the Year at the NIMA Awards

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilson Brothers Band has been busy over the past year with extended tour dates, following a year of success with a #1 music video on CMT 12-Pack Countdown and a Billboard charting radio single. Sunday night at the Nashville Industry Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, they garnered another accolade taking the Country Group of the Year category.The Nashville Industry Music Awards celebrated their 13th year in presenting awards to Nashville-based acts in several categories of music including country, hiphop, rap, pop, and jazz. The criteria for nominations are based on board appointed industry professionals and the awards are given based solely on the artists’ fanbased voting system.“The importance of this award is that our fans are the ones who made this possible.” Kyle Wilson, lead singer, guitarist and songwriter for the band said. “Without them, we couldn’t do what we love to do. We do it for the fans, and they have always been faithful to show us love in return.”The Wilson Brothers band recently released their current radio single “It All Looks Good From Here,” which has already gained tremendous traction being streamed over 1.5 million times. Featured on CMT’s “Artist Discovery,” where fans vote on their favorite music video by artist, the song debut at #1 and remained there for 3 weeks, spending a total of 7 weeks in the top 3 of the CMT 12 Pack-Countdown.“We are always amazed at how much our fans support us and what we are about.” says Chad Wilson, also a songwriter, lead vocalist, and frontman for the group. “To be able to make music that connects with people on a common level and share memorable moments every time we are on stage is truly a dream come true.” You can follow Wilson Brothers Band on social media at WilsonBrosBand or their website at WilsonOfficial.com Paul Johnson, Jr. Platinum Music Management



