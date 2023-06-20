Checkable Celebrates New West Fargo Location and Product Launch
Health startup unveils new headquarters and at-home diagnostic tests.WEST FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Checkable is pleased to announce the official grand opening of their new West Fargo office on June 21, 2023, from 4-6 PM, inviting locals to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by an open house. Guests are invited to enjoy treats and mocktails and tour their new office to learn about their products, including an exciting new line of at-home rapid diagnostic tests and telehealth app.
At the forefront of home healthcare, Checkable is developing the first FDA-approved at-home strep throat test and other routine rapid diagnostic test kits, including UTI, breast milk nutrients, breast milk alcohol, and vaginal pH screening, with more on the horizon. Paired with a proprietary digital telehealth app that connects with healthcare professionals to empower consumers to diagnose symptoms, get a treatment plan, and access healthcare from the comfort of home. Skip the doctor's office, save time and money, and OWN YOUR HEALTH.
Formerly based in Minneapolis, Checkable is thrilled to be headquartered in the great state of North Dakota and to become a part of the West Fargo community. Their new office is located at:
Checkable
765 32nd Ave W,
West Fargo, ND 58078
"We are excited to be part of the West Fargo community and have been welcomed by the neighborhood with open arms. We are excited to plant roots here as we continue to grow, live, work, and create great products," said Patty Post, president and CEO of Checkable.
To learn more and RSVP for the event, visit https://fb.me/e/14j4pGLxJ. For more information on Checkable, please visit checkable.com.
About Checkable:
At the forefront of home healthcare, Checkable Medical is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by bringing fast and accurate at-home test kits and telehealth services to the home. Checkable is developing the first at-home strep throat platform, currently undergoing studies for FDA clearance.
Checkable also provides an array of health and wellness content, including podcasts and blogs from experts and doctors, to help keep consumers informed about different aspects of their health. Based in Fargo, N.D., the Checkable Medical team consists of business leaders, scientists, regulators, and clinical experts committed to reshaping healthcare. All test kits are either over-the-counter approved or undergoing clinical studies for FDA clearance.
