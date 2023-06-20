"Revolutionizing Preventive Healthcare: GatherMed Showcases Pharmacy-Integrated RPM Solution at McKesson IdeaShare Event

RPM in Pharmacy is a game changer

RPM transforms 'prescribe and hope' into proactive, data-informed healthcare.” — Brett Landrum

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GatherMed, a trailblazer in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming McKesson IdeaShare event located at the renowned Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.

GatherMed will showcase its groundbreaking RPM solution, successfully integrated with pharmacies nationwide. This pioneering technology has facilitated a unique opportunity for pharmacies nationwide to capitalize on the new billing code RPM provides.

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) is a transformative technology enabling the collection of patient health data outside of traditional healthcare environments. Pharmacies incorporating RPM into their services enhance patient care and medication adherence and tap into a significant revenue stream via the billing RPM and RTM codes.

The potential for RPM is immense, particularly for independent pharmacies, which are ideally positioned to scale preventive medicine practices. Enrolling patients directly into an RPM program paves the way for pharmacies to shift from reactive to proactive healthcare, focusing on prevention before treatment becomes necessary.

Independent pharmacies stand at the vanguard of this healthcare revolution, given their community integration and the agility to swiftly adopt new technologies. They are perfectly positioned to leverage GatherMed's RPM solution, creating new revenue opportunities and improving patient health.

The value of preventive healthcare in improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs cannot be overstated. According to the NIH, chronic conditions - many of which could be prevented, delayed, or alleviated through preventive care according to the CDC - account for 85% of the nation's healthcare spending. Incorporating RPM into a pharmacy's services can significantly impact these figures by facilitating early intervention and consistent health monitoring. According to a Deloitte study, over the next 25 years, RPM is expected to save $200 billion in healthcare costs. Patients will have the convenience of staying at home while experiencing an improved quality of care with RPM, making it far more cost-effective than frequent hospital visits.

Be sure to attend GatherMed's enlightening presentation at the McKesson IdeaShare event, where they will delve into the benefits of their pharmacy-integrated RPM solution. Discover the transformative power of RPM in shifting the healthcare paradigm towards a more preventive and patient-centric model.

Gathermed RPm Solution processed millions of readings from medical devices, GatherMed's RPM solution has been integrated into medical practices in primary care and cardiology, driving considerable health advancements. The company has also established successful partnerships with legacy community health organizations and progressive Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). Furthermore, GatherMed's solution is white-labeled to sleepvigil.com, offering customizability and broad market reach.

The force behind GatherMed is CEO Brett Landrum, an experienced professional with a rich background in developing medical software across clinical pathology, neurology, and third-party medical billing systems.

"When pharmacies provide RPM to their prescribers, we open a new chapter in healthcare. We improve patient outcomes by enabling physicians to monitor the therapeutic effectiveness of medications in real-time. The era of prescribing medications without tracking the results with real-time physiological data is rapidly drawing to a close. As we advance, this outdated practice will soon be part of healthcare history."

GatherMed's RPM solution is a game-changer, especially for independent pharmacies. It offers them a unique opportunity to shift from reactive to proactive healthcare, focusing on prevention before the need for treatment.

About GatherMed: GatherMed is a device-agnostic leading provider of Remote Patient Monitoring solutions, reshaping healthcare delivery. Our RPM technology empowers pharmacies nationwide to deliver proactive, preventive healthcare, enhancing patient outcomes and generating new revenue opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.gathermed.com.

