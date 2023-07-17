Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance Expands Central Region with new office in Irving, Texas
The new office is a shared space with our sister company VelocitySBA, which provides small business financing through the SBA’s 7(a) loan program.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance, a leading provider of transportation financing solutions, is thrilled to announce the opening of a new office in Irving, Texas. This latest development is part of Crossroads' strategic growth plan, aiming to strengthen its position in the trucking industry and extend its national footprint.
— Howard Shiebler
The establishment of the new Texas office comes after a period of significant growth for Crossroads, marking a key milestone in its ongoing expansion. This move is part of the company's commitment to its clients, ensuring they receive personalized service, industry expertise, and a smooth leasing or financing experience.
The new office will house two complimentary businesses – Crossroads, which offers commercial truck and trailer financing and insurance products for small to mid-sized fleets, and VelocitySBA which provides small business financing through the SBA’s 7(a) loan program for the purpose of acquiring owner-occupied real estate, business acquisition, equipment, and working capital.
"Together with our sister company VelocitySBA, we offer a truly unique array of capabilities for transportation entities” says Crossroads President Howard Shiebler. “The new office provides a very centralized location to offer these great capabilities to our customers.”
With Texas recognized as a major hub for the trucking industry, Crossroads sees an opportunity to extend its services to a larger customer base. The new office is positioned to serve both established businesses and new ventures within this vibrant market, helping them access the resources they need to be successful.
Crossroads is known for providing tailored lease and financing solutions that help trucking businesses enhance their operational efficiency, reduce costs, and manage risk. Its expansion into Texas will further enable the company to reach a larger client base and provide unique, comprehensive solutions.
About Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance
Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance, LLC is a leading transportation equipment leasing company headquartered in Southern California. Over the years, we have grown into a national lender with an array of financial products designed to help businesses succeed. We strive to build long-term business relationships by offering prompt, flexible, and tailor-made financing that preserves capital. Our industry expertise affords our customers a competitive advantage in the market. For more information, please visit www.crlease.com. For other news and updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
