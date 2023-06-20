State of Guanajuato’s Second Annual San Miguel Festival of the Arts (FASMA) Opens this August
Guanajuato’s San Miguel Festival of the Arts (FASMA) will take place from August 4th to August 20thSAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, GUANAJUATO, MEXICO, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that the second edition of the state of Guanajuato’s San Miguel Festival of the Arts (FASMA) will take place from August 4th to August 20th and will feature more than a hundred cultural events, from mornings to evenings, at numerous venues in San Miguel de Allende, one of the most beautiful cities in Mexico.
Designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008, San Miguel de Allende has enjoyed continuous recognition for its cultural offering from the readers of Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure.
FASMA is made possible by the participation of more than two dozen different cultural organizations, among them: Casa Europa México, with more than 10 years of existence, creators and organizers of this magnificent idea of FASMA; the San Miguel Chamber Music Festival, now in its fifth decade; the San Miguel Writers’ Conference; the Instituto Allende visual arts school; bilingual theater company La Troupe Mexico; Opera San Miguel; and many others. With the welcome support of the municipal and state governments, the festival is able to pursue its mission of presenting every summer a wide variety of cultural experiences for San Miguel residents and visitors.
Each summer, FASMA invites a country to showcase its culture; this year the guest country is Austria, represented with performances of musical works, and with a film series and conferences.
The festival’s roster of events is diverse – encompassing art workshops and exhibitions, classical music, theater, dance, international cinema, conferences with prominent writers, events and classes for children, and much more. Renowned artists and performers from all over the world are among the participants.
Many FASMA events will be free to the public, and others priced inexpensively, with the goal of inclusivity and multiculturalism. In addition, hotels and restaurants will offer special rates and discounts during the festival to encourage attendance for visitors.
We invite you to join us in this extraordinary summer experience in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato. For more information about FASMA 2023, visit our website at www.fasma.com.mx and Facebook and Instagram pages.
