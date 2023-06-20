IRS Controversy & Tax Resolution 25+ Year Veteran Randy Martin pens #1 Best Seller titled: "IRS PROBLEM SOLVING SECRETS"
"IRS Problem Solving Secrets" guide by Tax Resolution Veteran Randy Martin of IRSProb.com | Available for Order #TaxRelief #IRSProbCom #IRSProbDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Taxpayers struggling with overdue taxes, un-filed returns, and dealing with the IRS and state revenue boards now have a groundbreaking new resource.
Randell W. "Randy" Martin, the leading tax resolution expert and founder of the Texas-based tax firm IRSProb.com, published and released "IRS Problem Solving Secrets“ on June 15th, 2023. The book already hit the #1 bestseller in the corporate taxation and small business taxation categories on Amazon within the first 48 hours.
The book is available on Amazon (Kindle, paperback, and hardcover versions) and offers practical, actionable advice for individuals and businesses dealing with seemingly unnavigable tax issues. It provides a comprehensive guide to understanding the tax resolution process and offers tips for working with the IRS and taking preventative measures to stay under the radar in the eyes of revenue officers.
"Our goal in writing this book is to provide taxpayers with the professional advice they need to navigate the complex world of tax resolution," said Randy, Managing Director of IRSProb.com. "We know that dealing with the IRS can be overwhelming, and we wanted to offer a resource that would simplify the process and provide clear, “no bologna”, actionable steps for resolving tax issues."
"IRS Problem Solving Secrets" is written in plain language, making it accessible to taxpayers at all levels of experience. It covers a wide range of topics, including how to negotiate with the IRS, how to file for an extension, and how to deal with wage garnishments and bank levies.
The book also includes case studies and real-life examples of successful tax resolution strategies, providing readers with insights into the secrets to success when it comes to resolving tax problems.
"Through the years, we've seen firsthand just how stressful and overwhelming tax problems can be," said Martin. "Our hope is that this book will provide taxpayers with the knowledge and tools they need to take control of their financial situation with confidence, eliminate unnecessary anxiety, and achieve a positive outcome."
IRSProb.com offers a range of IRS Controversy and Tax Resolution services to help taxpayers navigate the IRS resolution process. These services focus on the IRS offer in compromise, IRS audits, IRS negotiated settlements, Innocent Spouse, and tax problem prevention planning. Their team of experienced tax professionals can provide personalized advice and representation, helping clients achieve the best possible outcome for their tax issues.
For more information about "IRS Problem Solving Secrets" or to learn more about IRSProb.com's tax resolution services, visit their website at www.IRSProb.com, or call today at (833) IRS-PROB
