INFLOW TECHNOLOGIES BECOMES OFFICIAL DISTRIBUTOR OF APPRANIX CLOUD RESILIENCE PLATFORM
Inflow Technologies, a leader in IT distribution, is excited to announce its official partnership with Appranix to distribute the Cloud Resilience Platform
Appranix is a disruptive force in the industry, offering a one-click solution to rebuild complex hyperscale cloud applications from ransomware attacks and other forms of service disruptions”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inflow Technologies, a distinguished leader in IT infrastructure distribution, is excited to announce its official partnership with Appranix, the front-runner in Cloud Resilience, to distribute the ground-breaking Appranix Cloud Resilience Platform.
This strategic alliance will provide Inflow Technologies with the rights to sign up new partners, empowering them to sell and promote the revolutionary Appranix Cloud Resilience Platform, reshaping the way businesses approach and manage cloud recovery.
"With this new partnership, we're set to make a major stride in escalating the reach of Appranix’ s ground-breaking Cloud Resilience Platform," said Rajesh Kumar, Sr. Vice President of Inflow Technologies. "This platform is a disruptive force in the industry, offering a straightforward one-click solution to rebuild complex hyperscale cloud applications from ransomware attacks and other forms of service disruptions. As highlighted by the recent Voice of the Enterprise: Storage, Disaster Recovery 2023 study by 451 Research, disaster recovery and security remain at the forefront of organizational concerns, with the average cost of outages having increased to over $2 million. Against this backdrop, the imperative for rapid ransomware recovery capabilities is underscored, and our ability to offer such a potent tool to our partners equips them to deliver unmatched, resilience-focused solutions to their customers."
"The survey's findings also emphasize the shifting preference towards cloud-based data protection, and the increasing importance of cloud applications through innovative third-party tools. With these key insights, we're confident that our partnership with Appranix will empower businesses to maintain continuous service availability, safeguarding their operations in the face of ever-evolving cyber threats. The Appranix Cloud Resilience Platform is not only a solution to an existing problem, it's a proactive measure to meet rising stakeholder expectations and mitigate the escalating costs associated with service disruptions. As we embark on this partnership journey, we're thrilled to offer our partners an unrivalled tool in achieving and exceeding their customer's resilience needs."
The Appranix Cloud Resilience Platform has been globally recognized for its pioneering approach to cloud resilience, dramatically improving Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) and Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs) for the distributed hyperscale cloud application environments. Its unique one-click cloud application rebuild capabilities enable swift recovery from cybersecurity threats, including ransomware attacks and other cloud based outages.
"We are delighted to partner with Inflow Technologies, an organization well-known for its dedication to delivering top-tier IT solutions," said Govind Rangasamy, CEO of Appranix. "Their expansive partner network will provide greater accessibility to our Cloud Resilience Platform. We believe this alliance will bring about increased cloud resilience and drastically enhanced cyber recovery capabilities for businesses worldwide."
By becoming an official distributor of the Appranix Cloud Resilience Platform, Inflow Technologies is enhancing its commitment to provide innovative IT solutions. This collaboration allows both companies to drive a new level of business resilience and data protection for their clients.
ABOUT INFLOW TECHNOLOGIES
Inflow Technologies, based in Bangalore, India, is a niche player in the IT Infrastructure Distribution & Services market in South Asia and India. The team has its presence in India, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Bangladesh. Inflow Technologies addresses the growing demand for technology integration and service requirements and fulfills the IT Infrastructure needs of some of the most exciting real-time economies in the world.
ABOUT APPRANIX
Appranix is a pioneer in Cloud Resilience, offering one-click cyber rebuild for hyperscale cloud applications. The Appranix platform significantly reduces risk and recovery time, allowing organizations to protect their application services, data, cloud resources, and dependencies. The platform is trusted worldwide, delivering unparalleled application resilience for cloud-enabled enterprises for business continuity.
