SPA Selected as a Washington Post Top Workplace Every Year Since Award's Establishment

Our reputation and mission success over the last fifty-one years are directly tied to the contributions of our highly motivated, skilled, engaged, and dedicated team.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA), a leading international provider of innovative solutions supporting critical national security objectives, has been named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for the tenth year in a row. SPA is one of only eight companies to have earned this ten-year distinction since the Top Workplace award was established in 2014.
SPA CEO Rich Sawchak commented, “We are extremely proud to once again be named a Top Workplace because it signifies our culture of excellence and our being a destination employer. Our reputation and mission success over the last fifty-one years are directly tied to the contributions of our highly motivated, skilled, engaged, and dedicated team. We are honored to be recognized for the tenth year in a row as a Washington Post Top Workplace.”
The Top Workplace award is determined by anonymous employee feedback to a survey conducted by an independent research firm.
About SPA
Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Cost Estimating, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, DevSecOps, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Integrated Program Management. With over 1,600 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. SPA is a 2022 GovCon Contractor of the Year awardee, a Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and a recipient of the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past five consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. Additional information on SPA can be found at www.spa.com.
