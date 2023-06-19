Employers to be Welcomed at Wildflower Crossing Community for Open House and Home Tours Amid Housing Shortage
All local employers are invited to event on June 21st 11:00-1:00 to tour and learn about attainable housing options for employees
Businesses and organizations need quality housing options to attract employees and drive growth. There has been a fundamental shift in the housing market driven by lack of affordability.”ALBION, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wildflower Crossing Community, owned by Four Leaf Properties, announces an event for employers looking to find attainable homes for growing workforces. Located just off I94 in Albion, MI, the community is situated near Jackson, Marshall and Battle Creek providing quality housing options for those working all over southern Michigan.
“Businesses and organizations need quality housing options to attract employees and drive growth,” said Michael Callaghan, Managing Partner at Four Leaf Properties. “There has been a fundamental shift in the housing market driven by lack of affordability and changing buyer needs. Housing products are advancing with factory-built options that mirror site-built homes. The homes are constructed with the same materials and deliver key features which buyers are seeking including smart home technology for energy-savings and luxury options providing the ‘wow’ factor.
Callaghan stated that buyers are also seeking a lifestyle experience where amenities and community events foster connections and relationships. “All of this makes for stability in the workforce and longevity for businesses,” said Michael Callaghan.
Wildflower Crossing is a new community, launched in mid-2021. Phase 1 of the community, offering 100 home sites, is selling out now. This first phase also includes a playground for the kids and a dog park. The second phase is under development with move-in ready homes available in late Summer 2023. Homes at Wildflower Crossing are modern and energy-efficient with 3 or 4 bedroom/2 bath floor plans. All homes have outdoor living space, driveways, and storage sheds.
The event will be held on Wednesday, June 21st, 11:00am-1:00pm at Wildflower Crossing, 1642 Alyssum Court, Albion Michigan. Attendees can tour homes and hear the vision for Wildflower Crossing, which is breaking ground on Phase 2 home sites, along with a five-star amenity center for residents. A ribbon cutting will take place and refreshments will be served.
About Four Leaf Properties
Four Leaf Properties, founded in 2009, is an owner/operator, developer and third-party management service provider for manufactured home communities. Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities. Investments in amenities, community events and everyday management creates an environment where residents can put down roots. Four Leaf Properties also offers in house financing to make the dream of home ownership attainable.
To learn more, visit www.fourleafprop.com.
