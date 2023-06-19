Submit Release
Free Lunch, Games, and Prizes at Ribbon Cutting Event for Carolina QuickCare in Clinton

Carolina QuickCare urgent care logo

Carolina QuickCare Urgent Care

Clinton Urgent Care Summer Bash flyer

Clinton Ribbon-Cutting June 20th

Picture of team members from Carolina QuickCare Clinton Urgent Care

Meet the Carolina QuickCare Clinton team

Front of Carolina QuickCare Clinton urgent care

Tour the Clinton Urgent Care location

Family-Friendly Community Event features Chamber Ribbon Cutting, Free Food, Snow Cones

CLINTON, NC, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Event on June 20, 2023 — The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce and our team at the Clinton Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care invite you to attend a ribbon cutting and free lunch at noon on Tuesday, June 20, to celebrate the recent opening of our walk-in medical center. The free event will feature snow cones, lunch, prizes, and tours of the clinic. It will take place at 1106 Sunset Avenue (📍 between KFC and La Hacienda, across from Lowe's) and is open to local families, business owners, and all Clinton-area residents.

— CLINTON URGENT CARE RIBBON CUTTING EVENT DETAILS —

★ What: Ribbon cutting and grand opening event for Carolina QuickCare Urgent Care in Clinton
★ When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 — Celebration begins with a ribbon cutting and free lunch at 12:00 PM
★ Where: 1106 Sunset Avenue (between KFC and La Hacienda, across from Lowe’s)
★ Who: All Clinton families, residents, and local businesses are invited to attend the free event (local business attendees will receive 1 free month of in-clinic advertising on TVs inside the urgent care!)

— Clinton Urgent Care is Open 7 Days a Week with an Onsite Lab and X-ray —

The Carolina QuickCare Clinton location has provided compassionate care 7 days a week to patients of all ages since it opened in early May. In addition to the convenience of walk-in care, the center has an onsite lab and X-ray to save you time. We also provide DOT physicals and are proud to be a Veterans Administration-authorized urgent care provider.

"We invite all Clinton residents and business owners to attend our ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday, June 20th," said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer at Carolina QuickCare. "We’ve enjoyed serving Clinton families since we opened in May, and we’re excited to welcome the community to tour the facility and celebrate our grand opening.”

The celebration begins at noon on Tuesday, June 20, and will include many family-friendly activities:

Free Food • Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting • Games and Prizes • Snow Cones • Clinic Tours

Don’t miss out on the festivities! Stop by 1106 Sunset Avenue ( between KFC and La Hacienda, across from Lowe's) on Tuesday, June 20. The celebration begins with a ribbon cutting and free lunch at noon. Learn more about the Carolina QuickCare Clinton urgent care location by texting “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, or by following us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareClinton or https://www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/.

