TILA Studios announces 2023-2024 Garden Fellowship for Black women artists

Erica Chisolm (top left), Jasmine Best (top middle), Erin, Kendrick (top right), Tansanee Durrett (bottom left), Erin Leann Mitchell (bottom right) (Photo Credit: Courtesy of TILA Studios)

Atlanta-based art collective TILA Studios announces its 2023-2024 Garden Fellowship program to help Black women in art take their careers to the next level

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TILA Studios is proud to announce the commencement of its 2023-2024 Garden Fellowship. An award-winning and nationally recognized fellowship program for Black women visual artists, the Garden Fellowship is a 15-month program that helps these artists take their careers to the next level.

This year’s 2023-2034 Garden Fellows are Erica Chisolm (Atlanta, GA), Erin Kendrick (Jasonville, FL), Erin Leann Mitchell (Birmingham, AL), Jasmine Best (North Carolina), and Tansanee Durrett (Orlando FL).

"I am thrilled that we are kicking off the 2023 Garden Fellowship Program by convening our community for a Juneteenth Block Party at Sweetgreen at Ponce City Market,” Tiffany LaTrice, founder and executive director of TILA Studios. “Introducing the 2023-2024 Garden Fellows during Atlanta’s city-wide Juneteenth celebratory weekend is particularly important. By hosting a community Block Party, we are able to showcase the Fellows work in an accessible way that introduces the fellows to their future collectors, patrons and peers in a way that fosters community, champions their work and celebrates Black futures.”

Participating artists receive professional development courses, workshops, help with their professional portfolio and digital marketing materials, access to art fairs and conventions, press and media opportunities, and much more.

At the end of the year, each fellow will take part in an all-expense paid trip to Miami for five days during Miami Art Basel (December 4-10) to showcase their work and participate in the festivities.

“I feel more confident in the direction of my current new work as it sits comfortably in the spaces that I visited,” said Ariel Dannielle, former Garden Fellow, 2018. “I made wonderful connections to curators and gallery owners, who could be pivotal in my art career. I found a sisterhood of artists that can continue this journey with me.”

Other past Garden Fellowship participants include: Adina Tillman, textiles and fabrication (2019); Angela Davis Johnson, painter (2018)); Ayanna Smith, painter (2018); Chloe Alexander, printmaking (2019); Christa David, mixed media collage (2018); Ebony Black, painter (2018); Ellex Swavoni, sculpture and toy-making (2019); Evelyn Quinones, photography (2018); Grace Kisa, sculptor (2018); Jasmine Nicole Williams, printmaking (2018); Marryam Moma, mixed-media collage (2019); Sachi Rome, painter (2018); Stephanie Brown, photography (2019); Shon Pittman, painter (2018).

Additionally, Sweetgreen, Topochico, OLIPOP, and EveryThang Dope are sponsors of the 2023-2024 Garden Fellowship program.

“At Sweetgreen, we are focused on serving and bringing the community together,” said Tani Horton, Atlanta Marketing Associate for Sweetgreen. I am honored to work at a company that puts its community members first, which is why commemorating Juneteenth is so important. Hosting an event with TILA that celebrates culture and art is how we continue to make our community ties stronger.”

For more information about the 2023-2024 Garden Fellow please visit https://www.tilastudios.com/2023-garden-fellowship and to learn more about TILA Studios visit https://www.tilastudios.com/.