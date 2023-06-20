Konstant Acquires ISO 9000:2015 Designation For its Manufacturing Plant
EINPresswire.com/ -- Konstant is proud to announce that it has been awarded the ISO 9000:2015 designation for its manufacturing plant in Brantford, Ontario. The certification confirms that the company's rack manufacturing processes meet the international standards for quality management, providing customers with confidence in the products they receive.
The ISO 9000:2015 designation is a globally recognized standard for quality management systems (QMS) that specifies requirements for organizations seeking to ensure that their products and services meet customer and regulatory requirements. The standard is based on a set of principles that include customer focus, leadership, process approach, continuous improvement, evidence-based decision making, and risk management.
To obtain an ISO 9000:2015 designation, Konstant had to first develop and implement a QMS that met the requirements of the standard. This involved a significant amount of work, including identifying and documenting processes and procedures, developing quality policies and objectives, establishing a system for continuous improvement, and providing training to our teams. An external audit was then conducted by a certification body to verify that Konstant’s QMS met the requirements of the ISO 9000:2015 standard. Konstant must maintain its certification through regular audits and ongoing improvement efforts.
Konstant achievement of the ISO 9000:2015 designation demonstrates its commitment to providing top quality products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.
"Our acquisition of the ISO 9000:2015 designation is a testament to our commitment to quality and continuous improvement, the foundation of the building blocks of the Toyota production system (TPS) “says Ryan VanTyghem, Senior Director of Quality for Konstant. "We believe this designation will help us continue to provide our customers with the best possible products and services, and to remain a leading player in the Canadian racking & storage industry."
About Konstant
The warehousing industry isn’t just growing—it’s changing. Adapting facilities to meet changing storage, distribution and fulﬁllment needs is a challenge for businesses who not only want to keep up, but get ahead.
Whatever your goal, Konstant has you covered. For over 50 years, we’ve partnered with businesses across Canada to right-size storage capacity, streamline the ﬂow of goods and enhance customer experience.
Our extensive portfolio of storage, material handling and automation solutions helps companies optimize their operations and are supported by highly trained experts who stay on top of local regulations and global trends.
From design, engineering and project management to manufacturing, installation, inspection and maintenance, organizations big and small count on Konstant for complete facilities solutions that deliver on their immediate needs and their most ambitious goals.
For more information about Konstant and its products & services, please visit the company's website at www.konstant.com.
