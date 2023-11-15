Konstant: The First International Storage Rack Manufacturer Awarded the New R-Mark Certification and Licence
Konstant becomes the inaugural International recipient of the coveted new R-Mark certification.OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Konstant, a Canadian leader in Warehouse Solutions, has proudly become the inaugural International recipient of the coveted new R-Mark certification, further solidifying its commitment to unparalleled technical excellence, safety and quality in the industry. This prestigious designation sets a new standard in the storage rack sector, underscoring Konstant's dedication to meeting and exceeding safety benchmarks.
The newly revised R-Mark Certification expands on the original objectives of the rigorous certification program established by the Rack Manufacturers Institute (RMI), North America’s leading storage rack industry association that is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year. The process for ongoing confirmation of compliance to RMI’s applicable ANSI standards underscores a company’s adherence to stringent safety standards, engineering excellence, and commitment to product quality.
As the first International R-Mark recipient outside the US, Konstant has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to prioritizing safety and reliability in the products it provides to clients. The certification is awarded only to organizations that exhibit the highest level of compliance and adherence to design, testing, manufacturing, and installation standards established by the RMI. The evaluation process encompasses a comprehensive independent assessment of structural design, quality control, product testing, and compliance with the recently published ANSI MH16.1-2023 standard.
"Konstant is honored to be an Executive Member of the RMI and be recognized as one of the pioneer recipients of the new R-Mark certification on an International scale. This achievement validates our dedication to providing superior quality and safety in our Storage Solution Systems," said John Ferrari, Senior VP of Engineering at Konstant. "This certification represents our unwavering commitment to meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks in engineering design and ensuring the safety of our customers and their assets."
The new R-Mark Certification holds substantial significance for both Konstant and its customers. For Konstant, it signifies its ability to successful comply with the latest RMI design standards for storage racks, solidifying its reputation as an industry leader committed to excellence. For customers, this certification offers the assurance of top-notch safety and quality standards, ensuring that storage racks purchased from Konstant meet the most stringent engineering criteria.
With this accolade, Konstant continues to distinguish itself as a trailblazer in the Material Handling Industry, setting new benchmarks for safety, quality, and reliability. The latest R-Mark certification is a testament to the company’s ongoing pursuit of excellence and dedication to delivering top-tier Storage Solutions.
For more information about Konstant and its range of R-Mark certified storage systems, please visit www.konstant.com.
