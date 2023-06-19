Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market: Shaping the Future of Infection Control

Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market2

The global Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market is estimated to reach $39.941 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, F Hoffman-La Roche, Hologic, Luminex, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market Statistics: The global Infectious Disease Diagnostic market is estimated to reach $39.941 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.



Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market Growth Drivers:

1. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, tuberculosis, and sexually transmitted infections, has driven the demand for accurate and rapid diagnostic tests, fueling market growth.

2. Technological advancements in molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and point-of-care testing have revolutionized infectious disease diagnostics, providing more sensitive, specific, and rapid tests for early detection, effective treatment, and improved disease management.

3. The demand for rapid and portable diagnostic devices for point-of-care testing in decentralized healthcare settings has grown, offering convenience, faster results, and immediate treatment decisions, contributing to market growth.

4. Ongoing investments in research and development by both public and private sectors have led to innovative infectious disease diagnostic technologies, focusing on improving diagnostic accuracy, speed, and affordability, further driving market growth.



The segments and sub-section of Infectious Disease Diagnostic market is shown below:

By Product: Assays & Reagents, Instruments, and Software



By Disease Type: Hepatitis, Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Influenza, and Others



By Technology: Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Microbiology, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next Generation Sequencing, and Others



Key Players: Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, F Hoffman-La Roche, Hologic, Luminex, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Important years considered in the Infectious Disease Diagnostic study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Infectious Disease Diagnostic in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Infectious Disease Diagnostic market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Infectious Disease Diagnostic market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



