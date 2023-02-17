Specialty PACS Market To Surge US$ 4.5 Bn by 2030 | IBM, Carestream Health, McKesson Corp

Specialty PACS Market Analysis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialty PACS Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global Specialty PACS Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Canon Inc. (Canon Medical System Corporation) INC, Escalon Medical Corp., EyePACS, LLC, IBM Corporation, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, Novarad, Onex Corporation (Carestream Health), Siemens AG.



Specialty PACS, or Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication System, is a type of medical imaging software designed for specific medical specialties or subspecialties, such as cardiology, radiology, orthopedics, and dentistry. Specialty PACS usually integrate with other medical systems, such as Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and Radiology Information Systems (RIS), to streamline workflows and facilitate communication between medical professionals. The software allows medical professionals to securely store, access, and share medical images and reports, which can improve patient care and enhance collaboration among healthcare providers.



Specialty PACS Market Statistics: The global specialty PACS market size was valued at $2,682.88 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,485.96 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.



Specialty PACS Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Specialty PACS research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Specialty PACS industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Specialty PACS which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

Understanding “marketing effectiveness” on a continual basis, help determine the potential of advertising and marketing communications and allow to use of best practices to utilize untapped audience. In order to make marketers make effective strategies and identify why the target market is not giving attention, we ensure the Study is Segmented with appropriate marketing & sales channels to identify potential market size by value & Volume* (if Applicable).



The segments and sub-section of Specialty PACS market is shown below:

By Type: Radiology PACS, Orthopedics PACS, Oncology PACS, Pathology PACS, Endoscopy PACS, Women’s Health PACS



By Deployment Model: On-Premises Specialty PACS And Cloud-Based Specialty PACS



By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Canon Inc. (Canon Medical System Corporation) INC, Escalon Medical Corp., EyePACS, LLC, IBM Corporation, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, Novarad, Onex Corporation (Carestream Health), Siemens AG.



Important years considered in the Specialty PACS study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Specialty PACS Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Specialty PACS Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Specialty PACS in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Specialty PACS market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Specialty PACS market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Specialty PACS Market

Specialty PACS Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Specialty PACS Market by Application/End Users

Specialty PACS Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Specialty PACS Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Specialty PACS Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Specialty PACS (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Specialty PACS Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



