CAGR 14.5% | eHealth Market To Surge US$ 230.6 Bn by 2027- Allied Market Research

eHealth Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., InTouch Health, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Medtronic plc., UnitedHealth Group (Optum), Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens Healthineers.



eHealth, or electronic health, is a broad term that encompasses the use of digital technologies and communication tools to support healthcare services and improve patient outcomes. It refers to the application of information and communication technologies (ICT) in healthcare to deliver better and more efficient healthcare services.



Examples of eHealth technologies include Electronic Health Records (EHRs), telemedicine, mobile health (mHealth) applications, wearable devices, health information exchanges, and health analytics tools. These technologies enable healthcare providers to improve the quality of care by facilitating communication between providers and patients, reducing errors and redundancies in care, and enabling more timely and accurate diagnosis and treatment.



eHealth Market Statistics: The global eHealth market was valued at $74,476 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,30,640 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027.



eHealth Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

eHealth research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of eHealth industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of eHealth which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



The segments and sub-section of eHealth market is shown below:

By Type: Electronic Health Record (HER), Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), Picture Archiving, & Communications Systems (PACS), Laboratory Information Systems (LIS), Telehealth, Prescribing Solutions, Medical Apps, Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS), Pharmacy Information Systems; and Others



By End User: Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumers, and Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., InTouch Health, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Medtronic plc., UnitedHealth Group (Optum), Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens Healthineers.



Important years considered in the eHealth study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of eHealth Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes eHealth Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of eHealth in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in eHealth market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global eHealth market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



