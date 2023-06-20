Southern Lifestyle Retailer Palmetto Moon Set to Open New Location in Bowling Green, Kentucky
EINPresswire.com/ -- Palmetto Moon, a Southern lifestyle retailer, will open its newest store in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Saturday, July 15, 2023! The new location will be at the Greenwood Mall, located at 2625 Scottsville Rd, Suite 710, near the food court and next to Old Navy. Palmetto Moon serves as a one-stop shop for women’s and men’s fashion, kid’s apparel and gifts, home goods, shoes, accessories, collegiate gear, drinkware, and more for the Southern at heart.
In spirit of the occasion, the store will host a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, July 15th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests of the family-friendly event will be welcomed with a full lineup of festivities that includes:
• A free 20 oz YETI Tumbler (with a qualifying $40 purchase*) for the first 200 shoppers
• Hourly grand prizes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Spin-to-Win prizes every 20 minutes
• Free sweet treats from LC Bakery
• Live music and more
On Saturday and Sunday, two lucky visitors who join the Palmetto Moon Perks Loyalty Program between July 15th-16th will have the chance to win 1,000 Perks Points ($75 off)! Guests who visit Sunday will also have the opportunity to receive a free 20 oz YETI Tumbler (while supplies last) with their purchase of $40 or more.
Full details on Palmetto Moon’s Grand Opening Celebration, including a timeline of events, can be found by visiting the brand’s official Facebook event page, at https://fb.me/e/4wCUfOXyO.
“Bowling Green is rich in Southern hospitality and embraces everything Palmetto Moon represents, so we’re beyond thrilled to open our newest store location and cannot wait to welcome the local community and loyal fans who have been cheering on our arrival,” says Palmetto Moon EVP, Chief Brand Officer, Amber Dube.
The new store spans 7,000 square feet and will offer popular brands including YETI, Simply Southern, Hey Dude, Southern Marsh, Chubbies, Vineyard Vines and Local Boy Outfitters, as well as up-and-coming brands and Palmetto Moon’s exclusive products. In step with Palmetto Moon’s legacy as a collegiate destination, the store will feature custom University of Western Kentucky and University of Kentucky collegiate gear and apparel. The retailer proudly partners with Kentucky makers such as Bourbon Barrel Foods, Doodles By Rebekah and Spirited Scents.
“We are excited to be part of the city’s growth and become a destination for tourists, collegiate fans and locals with our uniquely Southern shopping experience and gifts tailored for this vibrant community,” Dube continues. The retailer celebrated their debut into the Bluegrass State in March 2023 at Fayette Mall in Lexington shortly before unveiling its Mall St. Matthews location in Louisville.
“It’s a privilege to celebrate this latest milestone with the opening of our Bowling Green location,” says Palmetto Moon Chief Executive Officer John Thomas. “From humble beginnings as a kiosk in Charleston, South Carolina, our footprint has grown to 42 brick-and mortar locations in seven states and counting. We are committed to preserving the brand's authentic reflection of Southern lifestyle with locally inspired products, relentless customer service and an elevated shopping experience that resonates with all generations.”
With the addition of the new Bowling Green location, Palmetto Moon now has 42 stores in the Southeast.
Palmetto Moon, based in Charleston, South Carolina, is a rapidly growing specialty apparel, accessories, home, and gifts retailer celebrating the Southern lifestyle. Palmetto Moon is a fun, energetic company with a relentless focus on customer service. The stores carry countless affordable gifts and a wide selection of collegiate gear and lifestyle brands including YETI, Simply Southern, Hey Dude, Bogg Bag, Southern Marsh, Vineyard Vines, Chubbies, Patagonia, Local Boy Outfitters, Free People, Old Row, Costa, Columbia, Kan Can, Rainbow Sandals, Reef, Brumate, Mud Pie, and many more.
Palmetto Moon currently operates 42 locations throughout the Southeast in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Shop online at www.palmettomoononline.com.
Palmetto Moon, based in Charleston, South Carolina, is a rapidly growing specialty apparel, accessories, home, and gifts retailer celebrating the Southern lifestyle. Palmetto Moon is a fun, energetic company with a relentless focus on customer service. The stores carry countless affordable gifts and a wide selection of collegiate gear and lifestyle brands including YETI, Simply Southern, Hey Dude, Bogg Bag, Southern Marsh, Vineyard Vines, Chubbies, Patagonia, Local Boy Outfitters, Free People, Old Row, Costa, Columbia, Kan Can, Rainbow Sandals, Reef, Brumate, Mud Pie, and many more.
Palmetto Moon currently operates 42 locations throughout the Southeast in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Shop online at www.palmettomoononline.com.
