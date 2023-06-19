Love to Party for Good Help Your Friends Land Sweet Jobs Earn Best Music Concerts
Help your friends land sweet jobs and Party for Good!”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.
Recruiting for Good rewards candidate referrals with sweet fan weekends.
Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Love to help your friends, and party for good? Refer them to land sweet jobs (we only represent talented US Citizens or US Residents); seeking to land white collar professional jobs."
How to Refer a Talented Friend and Earn Sweet Fan Weekend?
1. See open positions on Recruiting for Good Job Board.
2. Email Sara(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com; your friend's name and contact number.
3. After Recruiting for Good helps friend land a sweet job and they complete 90 days of employment; earn sweet fan weekend (concert tix for two, and 2 nights at sweet hotel).
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Participate in our referral program to do something good for you and the community too!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
In 2024, talented kids who land a spot on The Sweetest Gigs; earn sweet trips (Fan Days to experience the best Music and Sports).
Recruiting for Good launched a new pre-teen gig; preparing kids to enter workforce and land first job. www.Land1stJob.com
Recruiting for Good rewards referrals to companies hiring professional staff with generous travel savings for; Sweet Fan Weekends (experience the best music and sports in USA), Love to Cruise for Good (Adult only, Family/Kids, and Group Travel), and Women Only Adventures. www.LovetoTravelforGood.com
