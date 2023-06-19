NEXT CENTURY SPIRITS ANNOUNCES NEW CORPORATE OFFICE IN FAIRFIELD, CONNECTICUT
EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning and innovative spirits company establishes its new office in Connecticut bringing liquor-forward job opportunities to the state.
Today, Next Century Spirits (NCS) announces the opening of their new Northeast corporate offices in Fairfield, CT after a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the moment last Thursday afternoon. The addition of this office highlights the company’s continued growth within the last five years and brings jobs within the liquor space to the state of Connecticut.
Originally established in 2018 in North Carolina, Next Century Spirits prides itself as a turnkey spirits production company built on the back of a patented technologically advanced cask-finishing and filtration process. This revolutionary process allows Next Century Spirits to develop customized spirits with tailored flavor profiles in a more cost-effective and sustainable fashion, while also giving the company the unique ability to scale volume at pace with consumer demand both in the U.S. and globally.
With its headquarters in Raleigh, NC, and production facility in Zebulon, NC – Next Century Spirits aims to establish its corporate offices in Fairfield, CT to be the home of its marketing and sales divisions which will drive the growth efforts across its award-winning portfolio of spirits inclusive of Bear Fight American Single Malt Whiskey, Creek Water Whiskey, Caddy Cocktails, Truthteller 1839 Whiskey, Body Vodka, Hapē Sake Spritz and Sesh. As the portfolio grows, additional jobs across the corporate sector of the organization will scale and allow for the state of Connecticut to expand its liquor industry presence.
“In our efforts to become a leading multi-national total beverage alcohol company, we continue to add to our world-class sales and marketing teams to drive brand growth,” said Anthony Moniello, Co-CEO of Next Century Spirits. “We are thrilled to open our corporate offices in Fairfield, Connecticut to attract some of the nation’s best talent as well as establish a home base that has amazing energy in an expanding hospitality scene. We believe that people want to stay here to work versus getting back on the train and commuting half of their day – I know that’s how I feel as a resident!”
Leaders from the Fairfield community’s Chamber of Commerce attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony including Beverly Balaz (President) and Mark Barnhart (Director of Community & Economic Development). In addition to Fairfield’s Chamber of Commerce attendees, one of Connecticut’s leading liquor distributors Brescome Barton attended the festivities. The occasion was marked with a celebration at Next Century Spirits’ new corporate office facilities and a tasting of NCS’s brand portfolio led by Moniello. In the coming months the company plans on announcing roles within its corporate division to support its branded portfolio of spirits. To stay abreast of job opportunities, please follow Next Century Spirits on LinkedIn.
Next Century Spirits
Next Century Spirits, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a full-service distilled spirits and marketing company. NCS specializes in the creation and process of distilled spirits for private label, bulk, and NCS-owned brands. Those owned brands have won numerous industry awards and the company was recognized as the 2021 North Carolina Distillery of the Year. Bear Fight American Single Malt Whiskey, an NCS-owned brand, is considered one the top American Whiskies in the world according to New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC) and won a Double Gold & Best in Category award which was cited in Forbes magazine. The expression also won Best in Category for a single malt under 12 years at the World Whiskies Awards. NCS products are available to ship to customers across the globe.
NCS Brand Group focuses on the marketing and distribution of its owned brands which includes Bear Fight American Single Malt Whiskey, Creek Water American Whiskey, Caddy Clubhouse Cocktails, Truthteller 1839 Whiskey, Body Vodka, Hapē Sake Spritz and Sesh.
To learn more about their services, please visit: https://nextcenturyspirits.com or check them out on Instagram or Facebook.
