Award-winning spirits company establishes new facility in Zebulon, NC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Full-service distilled spirits company, Next Century Spirits, opened its new production facility in Zebulon, NC last week with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The dedicated facility allows the company to vastly expand production capacity to meet the growing demand for its spirits globally.
The grand opening represents how Next Century Spirits enriches local communities of North Carolina, as it was named 2021 North Carolina Distillery of the Year and specializes in the creation and processing of distilled spirits for private label, private brands, bulk, and craft markets.
Leaders of the Zebulon community attended the dedication, including Mayor Glenn York, Commissioner Larry Loucks, Executive Director John Saffold, representatives from The Chamber of Commerce Board and local media. During a tour of the state-of-the-art facility, attendees learned about the production floor processes from liquid processing leveraging the patented technologies of Next Century Spirits to finishing production such as bottling and canning spirits. Guests were also invited to partake in a spirits tasting with libations created by Next Century Spirits.
“This new facility will allow us to continue to serve spirits lovers worldwide with our revolutionary technology which produces high-quality products,” says Scott Bolin, Co-founder and CEO of Next Century Spirits. “We have been very happy with the support received from the Zebulon community – both now and before the pandemic – and look forward to many years here.”
Celebrating a major milestone, Next Century Spirits hired local employees from the surrounding area of Zebulon to manage the facility in support of shipping several hundred thousands gallons of spirits internationally. A dozen jobs in research and manufacturing also moved to the new location to support operations. In the coming months, the company will announce additional sales roles available to support routes to market for its branded portfolio of spirits.
The company, which was founded in 2018 produces a wide range of spirits for dozens of customers and for its own brands which include, Creek Water Whiskey in partnership with artist Yelawolf, Caddy Clubhouse Cocktails with Hall of Fame Golfer Greg Norman, and Bear Fight American Single Malt which was named one of the top twenty whiskies in the world in a Forbes article last year.
For more information about Next Century Spirits, contact press@nextcenturyspirits.com
About Next Century Spirits
Established in Raleigh, NC in 2018, Next Century Spirits blends together traditional techniques and unique finishing technologies to create enhanced distilled spirits. Their patented post distillation filtering and finishing technology creates a tool for the traditional distiller to expand their repertoire of achievable flavors and aromas while improving quality, maintaining consistency, and reducing supply chain issues. This technology allows for tight control over the entire production process, resulting in the ability to create bold and unique flavor customization options for brands to choose from in order to expand product portfolios and fulfill market needs.
Next Century Spirits has won numerous awards including the 2021 North Carolina Distillery of the Year. It produces one of the top 20 whiskies in the world and ships to customers all over the globe.
Press Inquiries
Next Century Spirits
