Fortune Tires Expands Product Size Lineup of Tormenta LMD FSR103
Catering to Last-Mile Delivery Vehicle Segment
We are committed to the continued growth and profitability for our tire dealers.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortune Tires, a leading provider of commercial and passenger tires in North America, is pleased to announce the availability of all sizes in its latest tire offering for the last-mile delivery (LMD) vehicle segment. The Fortune Tormenta LMD FSR103 is a state-of-the-art, all-weather, commercial highway light truck tire designed specifically for commercial LMD vans and popular commercial contractor pickup truck applications. With its’ 3PMS rating and exceptional abrasion and tear resistance, the Fortune LMD is built to meet and exceed demands in all weather conditions. Featuring an extensive range of sixteen popular sizes, the Fortune Tormenta LMD tire lineup stands out as one of the most comprehensive offerings tailored to meet the unique requirements of the last-mile delivery and contractor pickup market.
— Ken Coltrane, VP of Marketing & Product Development for Fortune Tires
"We’re thrilled to announce the expanded lineup of the all-new Tormenta LMD. With its versatile range of sizes, this tire is a valuable addition to any fleet tire inventory, and it is our goal to further enhance its appeal to commercial vehicle operators, said Ken Coltrane, Vice President of Marketing & Product Development for Fortune Tires. The available sizes are as follows:
185/60R15C 6PR 94/92T
195/75R16C 8PR 107/105R
205/75R16C 10PR 113/111R
225/75R16C 10PR 121/120R
235/65R16C 10PR 121/119R
LT215/85R16 10PR 115/112R
LT235/85R16 10PR 120/116R
LT225/75R16 10PR 115/112R
LT245/75R16 10PR 120/116S
LT265/75R16 10PR 123/120R
LT235/80R17 10PR 120/117R
LT245/75R17 10PR 121/118S
LT245/70R17 10PR 119/116S
LT265/70R17 10PR 121/118R
LT275/70R18 10PR 125/122S
LT275/65R18 10PR 123/120R
For more information and complete product details, please visit fortunetireusa.com. High-resolution product images are available upon request.
ABOUT FORTUNE TIRES
The Fortune Tire brand is imported and sold exclusively in North America by Prinx Chengshan Tire North America, Inc. (PCTNA), and is a part of Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co., Ltd. Prinx Chengshan has a rich history dating back to 1976 and specializes in the research and development of green, safe, high-quality, and high-performance TBR, PCR, and LTR tires.
