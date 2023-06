Fortune Tires Expands Product Size Lineup of Tormenta LMD FSR103

Fortune Tires LMD

Catering to Last-Mile Delivery Vehicle Segment

We are committed to the continued growth and profitability for our tire dealers.” — Ken Coltrane, VP of Marketing & Product Development for Fortune Tires

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Fortune Tires , a leading provider of commercial and passenger tires in North America, is pleased to announce the availability of all sizes in its latest tire offering for the last-mile delivery (LMD) vehicle segment. The Fortune Tormenta LMD FSR103 is a state-of-the-art, all-weather, commercial highway light truck tire designed specifically for commercial LMD vans and popular commercial contractor pickup truck applications. With its’ 3PMS rating and exceptional abrasion and tear resistance, the Fortune LMD is built to meet and exceed demands in all weather conditions. Featuring an extensive range of sixteen popular sizes, the Fortune Tormenta LMD tire lineup stands out as one of the most comprehensive offerings tailored to meet the unique requirements of the last-mile delivery and contractor pickup market."We’re thrilled to announce the expanded lineup of the all-new Tormenta LMD. With its versatile range of sizes, this tire is a valuable addition to any fleet tire inventory, and it is our goal to further enhance its appeal to commercial vehicle operators, said Ken Coltrane, Vice President of Marketing & Product Development for Fortune Tires. The available sizes are as follows:185/60R15C 6PR 94/92T195/75R16C 8PR 107/105R205/75R16C 10PR 113/111R225/75R16C 10PR 121/120R235/65R16C 10PR 121/119RLT215/85R16 10PR 115/112RLT235/85R16 10PR 120/116RLT225/75R16 10PR 115/112RLT245/75R16 10PR 120/116SLT265/75R16 10PR 123/120RLT235/80R17 10PR 120/117RLT245/75R17 10PR 121/118SLT245/70R17 10PR 119/116SLT265/70R17 10PR 121/118RLT275/70R18 10PR 125/122SLT275/65R18 10PR 123/120RFor more information and complete product details, please visit fortunetireusa.com. High-resolution product images are available upon request.***ABOUT FORTUNE TIRESThe Fortune Tire brand is imported and sold exclusively in North America by Prinx Chengshan Tire North America, Inc. (PCTNA), and is a part of Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co., Ltd. Prinx Chengshan has a rich history dating back to 1976 and specializes in the research and development of green, safe, high-quality, and high-performance TBR, PCR, and LTR tires.