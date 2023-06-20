Dr. Tobie Beckerman Hosts "The Menopause 'Feel Good' Masterclass" Podcast on TOPDOCS
Medicine is an art as much as a science. Each patient is unique and comes with a history, personality, concerns, fears, and expectations. My medical approach will be adapted to suit your needs.”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Tobie Beckerman, Owner and Founder of Beckerman Women's Health in Rockville, MD, is thrilled to announce her new podcast episode titled "The Menopause 'Feel Good' Masterclass" on the TopDocs Podcast.
Dr. Beckerman discusses how a woman's body changes during menopause and what she can do to feel her best. She chats about the real risks and benefits of hormone replacement therapy and the latest treatment options for vaginal dryness, urinary incontinence, and skin issues. Dr. Beckerman also shares what an incredible difference using hormone replacement therapy can make when it comes to controlling symptoms like weight gain and low sex drive, potentially reducing disease risk, and even achieving a better state of mind.
TOPDOCS host Maggie McKay says, “This episode was very informative. The menopausal symptoms and advancements in treatment that Dr. Beckerman spoke about are game-changers in women’s lives. It was wonderful to hear about all of the choices that I, along with other women I know and love, now have".
About Dr. Beckerman:
Dr. Tobie Beckerman, Owner and Medical Director of Beckerman Women's Health in Rockville, MD, has also earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Beckerman strives to enhance her patients’ quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results.
Dr. Tobie Beckerman is an OB/GYN and integrative gynecologist at Beckerman Women’s Health in Maryland. She has been practicing general obstetrics and gynecology in the Washington, D.C. area since 1988 and has been loving every minute of it. In 2009 she veered from the traditional busy office setting in order to create a unique, special Gyn practice that would give women time, comfort, connection, and cutting-edge medicine.
Dr. Beckerman is committed to staying on top of the latest advancements in women’s healthcare and looks for the safest, and most effective solutions for her patients.
About The Top Docs Podcast and Show:
Top Docs is a podcast and vodcast show dedicated to conversations with top docs and healthcare providers across the US on various health topics including women’s health, men’s health, wellness and prevention, sports medicine, and more. The Top Docs Podcast and Show are available in an audio (podcast) and video format (vodcast) and is distributed on over 20 of the top podcast sites including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, or I Heart Radio.
