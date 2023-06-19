Language Services Associates to Sponsor Wawa Welcome America 2023 Festival
LSA (Language Services Associates) announces partnership and attendance of the Wawa Welcome America 2023 Festival.
We are excited to partner with Wawa Welcome America to help make this event more accessible to people from the Chinese and Spanish community.”HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Language Services Associates, Inc. (LSA), a leading language interpretation and translation service provider, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Wawa Welcome America 2023 Festival. The festival, which will take place from June 19-July 4, will celebrate the city of Philadelphia’s rich history and culture.
— Scott Cooper, President of LSA
As part of its partnership, LSA has translated the event’s digital brochure into Spanish and Chinese. Thanks to the partnership between Wawa and LSA, this is the first time in its 30-year history that Wawa Welcome America is offering multilingual promotional materials.
“We are excited to partner with Wawa Welcome America to help make this event more accessible to people from the Chinese and Spanish community,” said Scott Cooper, President of LSA. “We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to celebrate the city of Philadelphia's diversity and history, and we are committed to providing the language services that make that possible.”
The festival is returning this year with free multicultural events, fireworks, block parties, Wawa Hoagie Day, and live performances from Demi Lovato and Ludacris. Wawa Welcome America is committed to making the event as inclusive and multicultural as possible, with programming commemorating Juneteenth, and the welcoming of the 40-year tradition of the Concilio Hispanic Fiesta to the festival – a celebration of Hispanic heritage through food, dance, and music.
LSA will be hosting a booth at the event where attendees can learn about LSA, its products and services, career and interpreter opportunities, and catch a demo of LSA’s video and voice on-demand interpretation app. The LSA booths will be set up during the ‘A Celebration of World Refugee Day' on June 20th, ‘Hispanic Fiesta Weekend’ Day 1 and 2, on June 24th and 25th, and the ‘Avenue of the Arts Block Party’ on July 1st. Follow LSA on LinkedIn for updates on the booth location.
“This is the perfect kick-off to our LSA Cares initiative, supporting limited English-speaking individuals and companies offering services that ensure everyone can participate and feel valued in their communities.” said Mr. Cooper.
For more information about Wawa Welcome America, please visit july4thphilly.com or wawawelcomeamerica.com.
For over three decades, Language Services Associates (LSA) has offered a full suite of language services solutions, including interpretation and translation, to promote diversity, inclusion and help optimize the experience of limited English-speaking individuals. For thousands of clients worldwide, in more than 230 languages, LSA provides a competitive differentiator in the healthcare, government, financial and banking, insurance, entertainment, hospitality, and manufacturing industries.
