Alana Stott Releases Mesmerizing First Memoir, “She Who Dares”
Alana Stott’s gripping third book is a candid reflection of her undaunting tenacity through trauma to become a global advocate of the exploited and oppressed.
She Who Dares is a powerful life story. An honest and emotional read that will inspire you to get back up, regardless of circumstance, put in the work, and make the world a better place.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It was 2014 when the phone rang at Alana Stott’s home. On the other end was her husband, Dean, a member of the UK Special Forces serving in Libya in the midst of a civil war. As the sound of gunfire echoed through the receiver, Alana felt her heart racing as she struggled to gather as much information as possible from him. Moments later, the line went dead…
— Jack Carr, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author of The Terminal List,
In her powerful new memoir, She Who Dares, Alana Stott chronicles the path of self-discovery that led to her unwavering resilience, optimism, advocacy and defiance of labels and limitations. From her impoverished and unstable childhood in Aberdeen, Scotland, where she battled back from a traumatic injury through her isolated and tumultuous teens fraught with sexual abuse, neglect and self-loathing, to her frenetic entry into adulthood, where her hard-fought resilience and strength ushered her into her life’s mission as a protector and problem solver. None of those early experiences belie the woman she was to become - a force to be reckoned with.
A gifted storyteller, Stott’s retelling of her epic life journey is captivating; her detailed memories and honest reflections cast an inspirational light as she navigates through the monumental obstacles and challenges that marked her formative years, engaging readers with her candor, humor, bravery, and authenticity.
Stott’s beautiful prose and pacing eloquently reveal her sweet demeanor and enduring optimism, juxtaposing her feistiness and fortitude, bridging the lost rebellious little girl to the passionate young advocate fighting for positive change and justice. Traits that she’s eventually summoned to guide her former UK Special Forces husband from life-changing injuries to becoming a world-record-breaking cycling champion.
Jack Carr, Former Navy Seal SNIPER and #1 New York Times Bestselling Author of The Terminal List, declares She Who Dares is a ‘powerful life story’ that demonstrates true grit and grace, reminding readers that those who dare can defy any challenge before them and challenge anyone daring to stand in their way…or others, calling Stott’s memoir, “An honest and emotional read that will inspire you to get back up, regardless of circumstance, put in the work, and make the world a better place.”
When she is not working on her books, Stott is coordinating evacuations of women in Afghanistan, taking down sex traffickers and dealing with war crimes tribunals. Her advocacy has not gone unnoticed; On July 5th, 2023, Stott will receive the title of Member of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) from King Charles for her work supporting vulnerable women and mental health awareness.
She Who Dares (Softcover ISBN: 9781665724227) is now available for pre-order on Barnes & Noble, and will be released through major book-sellers on July 31st, 2023.
About Alana Stott MBE
Alana Stott MBE, is a protector and problem-solver. Whether it’s through her work as a personal security agent for high-profile clients, coordinating airlifts for those trapped in hostile situations, or successfully negotiating a television production deal, Alana employs her resourcefulness, tenacity, fearlessness and genuine ability to connect with others to get what’s needed, done. The author of three books, the children’s series Molly’s Adventures, the business book, How To Ask For Money, and her memoir, She Who Dares. Each book is a teachable and a testament to a life fully lived - as a sales professional, bodyguard, Mrs. Scotland, entrepreneur, speaker, writer, producer, podcaster, and lifelong philanthropist. In July 2023, she will receive the honoured distinction of MBE (Member of The Most Excellent Order of The British Empire) from King Charles for her work supporting vulnerable women and mental health advocacy. The founder of Wolfraven Inc., she is using her media platform to share inspirational stories while advocating for causes that improve the world. She and her husband, Dean, have three children and live in California. www.alanastott.com @alanastott
