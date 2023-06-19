Alana Stott Releases Mesmerizing First Memoir, “She Who Dares”

Alana Stott MBE, Author, She Who Dares She Who Dares Book Cover

Alana Stott’s gripping third book is a candid reflection of her undaunting tenacity through trauma to become a global advocate of the exploited and oppressed.

She Who Dares is a powerful life story. An honest and emotional read that will inspire you to get back up, regardless of circumstance, put in the work, and make the world a better place.” — Jack Carr, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author of The Terminal List,