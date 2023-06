New Mystery Available For Review

Dora Ellison Mystery Book 6, A Divisive Storm.

Review Copies are now available of soon-to-be-released Dora Ellison Mystery Book 6, A Divisive Storm.What they are saying about the Dora Ellison Mystery Series:Grips and compels on many levels." -Midwest Book ReviewFive Start Amazon Reviews:"Gripping from start to finish!""The characters were right on point""Dora is my new favorite character""These mysteries remind me of Sue Grafton's Kinsey Millhone."Synopsis:Ray Drucker is shot in the face while sitting in his car in the parking lot of a drug store. His wife, Katie, hires Dora Ellison and Missy Winters of Geller Investigations to find his killer. Soon, another murder occurs, and these are linked to a third murder, five years earlier. Dora and Missy learn that these men were all members of a club with a barely hidden racist agenda and a white supremacist past. As the bodies pile up, Dora and Missy are faced with their most daunting, dangerous case yet!Release date: August 1, 2023.Email: longislandnytv@gmail.com for your review copy today!