New Mystery Available For Review
From acclaimed author David E. Feldman: A Divisive Storm: Dora Ellison Mystery Book 6
Grips and compels on many levels.””LONG BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Review Copies are now available of soon-to-be-released Dora Ellison Mystery Book 6, A Divisive Storm.
— Midwest Book Review
What they are saying about the Dora Ellison Mystery Series:
Five Start Amazon Reviews:
“Gripping from start to finish!”
“The characters were right on point”
“Dora is my new favorite character”
“These mysteries remind me of Sue Grafton's Kinsey Millhone.”
Synopsis:
Ray Drucker is shot in the face while sitting in his car in the parking lot of a drug store. His wife, Katie, hires Dora Ellison and Missy Winters of Geller Investigations to find his killer. Soon, another murder occurs, and these are linked to a third murder, five years earlier. Dora and Missy learn that these men were all members of a club with a barely hidden racist agenda and a white supremacist past. As the bodies pile up, Dora and Missy are faced with their most daunting, dangerous case yet!
Release date: August 1, 2023.
