Award-Winning Author Releases Finale in Acclaimed Mystery-Thriller Series
E. Face Media is proud to announce the release of award-winning author David E. Feldman’s Book 6, in the acclaimed Dora Ellison Mystery Series: A DIVISIVE STORM
I absolutely loved it.”LONG BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-Winning Author Releases Finale in Acclaimed Mystery-Thriller Series
— -Sasha, Five Star Amazon Review
E. Face Media is proud to announce the August 1, 2023 release of award-winning author David E. Feldman’s Book 6, the finale in the acclaimed Dora Ellison Mystery Series: A DIVISIVE STORM.
This dark mystery thriller features a stunning twist that turns the tables on white supremacy tropes.
Link to A Divisive Storm on Amazon.com
https://www.amazon.com/Divisive-Storm-Gripping-Mystery-Thriller-ebook/dp/B0BF1FKNVV/
Synopsis:
Ray Drucker is shot in the face while sitting in his car in a drugstore parking lot, and his wife has hired private investigator and martial arts savant Dora Ellison to find his killer. Along with Dora is her sidekick and research expert, the librarian Missy Winters.
The team quickly learns that Drucker’s murder is connected to another, five years earlier. As the bodies pile up, Dora and Missy find that the killings are connected to a dark and violent web of white supremacists. The victims were all members of a club with a barely hidden racist agenda.
Fans and lovers of noir and hard-boiled dark thrillers and mysteries will love the Dora Ellison Mystery Series.
About David E. Feldman:
Feldman, who authored the 2022 Killer Nashville Claymore Best Mystery Finalist Not Today, Dora Ellison Mystery Book 1, has written 8 books of his own and ghost-written many others. He has made several films, won 2 film awards and a playwriting contest in 2022. His standalone novel The Neighborhood was a 2023 finalist for The Book Excellence Awards.
David E. Feldman's website: https://www.davidefeldman.com/books.shtml
Mr. Feldman is available for interviews by calling 516-279-9251 or emailing davidfeldmanauthor@gmail.com.
David E Feldman
EFace Media
+1 516-279-9251
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram