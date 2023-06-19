GMSacha Inchi $QEDN updates 1- products will be soon on Walmart, 2- process to be part Accelatete program of Nestle

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN due diligence for Nestle accelerated program GMS $QEDN developed prodcuts for Nestle Walmart Seller center GMSacha Inchi prodcuts

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN updates 1- started to load the products on Walmart Seller Center and 2-started the process to be part Accelatete program of Nestle.

QED Connect dba GMSacha Inchi (OTCMKTS:QEDN)

GMSacha Inchi a new lifestyle for farmers and consumers” — Nanny Katharina (Kate) Bahnsen

MEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GMSacha Inchi $QEDN started loading products on Walmart Seller Center and submitted the due diligence paperwork to Nestle to be part of the Accelerated program of Nestle.

On June 14, 2023, GMSacha Inchi $QEDN submitted all the due diligence documentation to Nestle to be part of the Accelerated program of Nestle.

About the Accelerated program of Nestle:

“Partner with Nestlé for disruptive Food & Beverage Innovations:

Go from Idea to Shop in six months”

https://rdaccelerator.nestle.com/

“Lausanne, Switzerland,

Today, Nestlé officially inaugurated its largest R+D Accelerator, which is located at the company's fundamental research center in Lausanne, Switzerland. It is part of Nestlé's global R+D Accelerator network which was launched in 2019. The R+D Accelerator provides a unique platform for startups, students and Nestlé intrapreneurs to bring highly differentiated innovations to the market fast.

The internal and external teams have full access to Nestlé's state-of-the-art infrastructure and unmatched science, technology and business expertise. Using early trends, differentiating technologies and scientific discoveries as sources of inspiration, the teams develop innovative product solutions in a six-month immersive 'idea to shop' program.

They can consult with Nestlé's R&D experts from around the world such as food technologists, nutritionists, regulatory and food safety experts, designers and packaging experts. Each team also receives hands-on support from dedicated innovation coaches and mentoring from Nestlé's senior management.

"We give internal and external entrepreneurs full access to all the expertise and infrastructure they need to translate their idea into a product – from analytical labs, experimental kitchens, to prototyping and production facilities – and we help them test their innovations in real-market conditions," says Tom Wagner, Head of the Nestlé R+D Accelerator program.

Today, Nestlé's global R+D Accelerator network consists of 12 sites in 8 different countries. Each Accelerator is located at a Nestlé R&D site and focuses on a specific product category or region. For example, Nestlé has Accelerators at its R&D centers for dairy, nutrition, coffee, confectionery or food products. Regional Accelerators in China, India, U.S., ASEAN and Sub-Saharan Africa work with local start-ups and students to develop innovations relevant to their regions.

The newly inaugurated site that is embedded at Nestlé's research facilities in Lausanne accelerates the translation of fundamental science into cross-category innovations. It is the industry's largest Accelerator, covering a 4000 m2 surface with a variety of co-working stations, prototyping kitchens and mini-production facilities. It can host up to 10 teams simultaneously. Located at the heart of the Swiss Food & Nutrition Valley, teams have access to a sophisticated innovation ecosystem in the area of food and nutrition.

"At our R+D Accelerators we combine the creativity and entrepreneurship of students, start-ups and intrapreneurs with Nestlé's extensive scientific and technological expertise. The initiative creates learning opportunities for both internal and external talents, builds competencies and fosters an entrepreneurial culture across our sites. It is great to see the passion and excitement of the teams as they go from an idea to a test launch in just a few months, overcoming many different challenges along the way!", says Stefan Palzer, Nestlé Chief Technology Officer.

Since 2019, 165 participants have participated in the R+D Accelerator program and almost 80 products have been tested in 18 countries. Recent launches include the pea-based milk alternative Wunda, as well as a number of science-based nutritional concepts. “

https://www.nestle.com/media/pressreleases/allpressreleases/nestle-rd-accelerator-lausanne-inauguration#:~:text=The%20R%2BD%20Accelerator%20provides,science%2C%20technology%20and%20business%20expertise.

https://rdaccelerator.nestle.com/

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN has been working with Nestle since January 17, 2020, to design products that will fit the needs of Nestle.

GMSacha Inchi has provided a budget to Nestle of $23,000,000 USD to bring final GMSacha Inchi beverage to the USA and the world market in less then 6 months. According to Strategic Market Research: “The global plant-based milk market will witness a robust CAGR of 15%, valued at $35 billion in 2021, expected to appreciate and reach $123.1 billion by 2030, confirms Strategic Market Research.

This budget doesn’t include a budget to grow more Sacha Inchi in Colombia.

GMSacha Inchi beverage is the top priority product because:

North America witnessed a sizeable market share of over 40% in 2021. Plant-based milk is a beverage manufactured from plants resembling milk in color. Plant-based milk is beverages obtained from non-dairy sources, flavored and scented with water-based plant extracts. Plant-based milk is used as a milk substitute and frequently has a creamy texture on the tongue. There are roughly 17 different kinds of plant milk; the most popular ones globally are Soy, almond, coconut, and oat. The term "milk-like plant liquid" has been used to describe beverages made from plants since the 13th century.

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/market-report/plant-based-milk-market

GMSacha Inchi with the possible help of Nestle wants to penetrate at least 5 % of the plant-based beverage market by 2025-2026 and then grow at a 2% to 5% rate every year.

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN believes that the GMSacha Inchi beverage could be a leader in the plant-based beverage market because is the only beverage that has 29 grams of protein all 9 essential amino acids and Omega 3,6,9.

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN started to load products on the Walmart Seller Center Website and expect to be able to start selling product on Walmart very soon.

A safe harbor for forward-looking statements is provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Reform Act of 1995). The Reform Act of 1995 was adopted to encourage such forward-looking statements without the threat of litigation, provided those statements are identified as forward-looking and are accompanied by meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statement. Forward-looking statements have been and will be made in written documents and oral presentations of QED Connect (GMS) and its subsidiaries. Such statements are based on management beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management.

