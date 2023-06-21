Buggyra Academy France wins three races in Nogaro
The home race of the French Truck Racing Championship at the Nogaro circuit turned into an unexpected challenge for the entire Buggyra Academy France team.TALLINN, ESTONIA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to damage to his truck caused by the indiscriminate driving of his rivals, Téo Calvet did not score on Saturday. However, the mechanics managed to repair his truck overnight, and he was able to celebrate a double victory on Sunday, which consolidated his lead in the series. Raphaël Sousa, who is leading the Junior Cup, contributed a triumph the day before, adding to the team's perfect record.
"What a weekend! It had its ups and downs. On Saturday, Téo didn't score any points, but on Sunday, he scored 30. But that's racing and crashes are part of it. The mechanics did a great job. If anyone won here at Nogaro, it's our team spirit. Téo was then able to prove his quality the next day," said Fabien Calvet, the boss of Buggyra Academy France.
Everything looked as planned on Saturday. Téo Calvet took pole position and held the race lead. However, he was hit by his rivals, ending the race for the talented Frenchman. "It's a shame. I had a good start, but then I got hit and couldn't finish the race," explained Téo.
Saturday's second run didn't go as he had hoped either. After starting from the last position, he made his way to the front, but then he got caught between two rivals who set a trap that Téo Calvet couldn't escape from. Once again, he did not score. "I got caught in a two-car sandwich. It was a pretty big blow, but I couldn't do anything about it," sadly said the Frenchman.
The Buggyra mechanics worked hard all night to ensure that the race special could be ready in full force for the next day. And when Téo's talents were added to the mix, it resulted in a full points haul on Sunday.
It all started with the second win in qualifying. Téo Calvet then turned his first-place start into a well-deserved victory. "I am very happy that it worked out. Thanks to the guys for the way they worked on the car all night. I feel that the victory is a great redemption for the whole team after the problems and hard work yesterday," said the satisfied driver.
He promised a big show for the fans in Nogaro for the last race, and it came in the form of a second triumph. "It's a great day. The sight of winning two trophies is amazing. I'm already looking forward to the next races at the Nürburgring," said Téo Calvet. Although he did not score on Saturday, he is still leading the series standings with 97 points, holding a 13-point lead over Yorick Montagne in second place, driving for Renault, with Raphaël Sousa already in third place.
