Mintec Appoints Vinay Kapoor as CPO to Drive Product Strategy & Innovation

Vinay Kapoor, Mintec Chief Product Officer Mintec

Vinay will drive Mintec's product strategy and vision, spearheading innovation and ensuring the delivery of market-leading solutions to empower customers.

Vinay's extensive experience in product development, strategic leadership, and track record of driving growth align perfectly with Mintec's goals.” — Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec, a leading provider of market intelligence and pricing solutions for the agrifood sector, is excited to announce the appointment of Vinay Kapoor as the company's new Chief Product Officer. With his extensive experience in hi-tech software product development and leadership, Vinay will be instrumental in driving Mintec's product strategy and innovation efforts.

Vinay brings nearly 20+ years of progressive experience in building SaaS products that delight users and cultivate strong customer relationships. In addition, his expertise in scaling up product teams in startups and large companies will be invaluable in Mintec's journey of product expansion and market growth.

Before joining Mintec, Vinay served as the Senior Vice President of Product and Acting Chief Technology Officer at Interos, responsible for end-to-end product strategy and execution. He played a vital role in developing a highly complex product that created a new supply chain risk management category known as Operational Resilience via Vendor Risk Management. Under his leadership, Interos achieved remarkable success, including a billion-dollar valuation and fund-raising from top-tier venture capitalists.

Vinay's versatile experience, combined with his business acumen, technical expertise, and exceptional leadership skills, make him a perfect fit for his new role at Mintec. He holds a Masters in Management (ALM) from Harvard Extension School, a Graduate Certificate in Strategic Management from Harvard Extension School, and a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Sciences from Rohillkhand University in India.

As the Chief Product Officer, Vinay will drive Mintec's product strategy and vision, spearheading innovation and ensuring the delivery of market-leading solutions to empower customers in the agrifood sector. His deep understanding of customer needs, ability to drive metric-driven development, and expertise in scaling product teams will play a crucial role in Mintec's future growth and success.

"We are excited to welcome Vinay Kapoor as our Chief Product Officer," said Spencer Wicks, CEO at Mintec. "Vinay's extensive experience in product development, strategic leadership, and track record of driving growth align perfectly with Mintec's goals. In addition, his passion for building exceptional SaaS products and customer-centric approach will be instrumental in shaping our product roadmap and driving innovation to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Vinay Kapoor expressed his excitement about joining Mintec, stating, "I am thrilled to be a part of Mintec and to lead the product strategy and innovation initiatives. Mintec has an outstanding reputation for unique data and leading-edge technology, and I am excited to contribute to the company's mission of providing market intelligence and pricing solutions that empower our customers to make informed decisions. I look forward to working with the talented team at Mintec to deliver exceptional products and drive value for our customers."

About Mintec:

Mintec is the world's leading provider of essential intelligence, market-leading insights, and transformative price data for agrifood ingredients and commodities. With the groups rich heritage spanning over 150 years, Mintec is trusted by leading global brands to deliver accurate, up-to-date, and actionable data that powers growth and competitiveness. Mintec's comprehensive data and expert analysis empower businesses across the agrifood and industrial manufacturing supply chains to make better-informed decisions, optimize costs, and mitigate risks.

https://www.mintecglobal.com/mintec-analytics

https://www.mintecglobal.com/forecasting



Media Contact: